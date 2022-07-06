Two Flown Out When SUV Wrecks in Idaho Backcountry

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Jerome will have a brand new College of Southern Idaho branch after the city donated more than an acre of land. The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) announced it will build in partnership with the City of Jerome and Jerome Urban Renewal Agency a 20,000 square-foot building to offer education programs to support the area's industry needs. The city and URA donated a 1.5 acres of land on 3rd and Lincoln for the new building. “We are excited to have the opportunity to expand the college’s presence in Jerome,” said CSI President Dean Fisher in a statement. “The donation of the land by the City of Jerome and the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency will allow CSI to construct a new facility that will specifically address educational, and workforce needs in Jerome County. I want to thank Jerome Mayor David Davis and Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams for their leadership in this process.” CSI said it will begin the public bidding process for an architect and contractors.

JEROME, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO