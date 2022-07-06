ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, ID

Two Flown Out When SUV Wrecks in Idaho Backcountry

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were injured in a crash in a remote area of Blaine County Saturday requiring emergency crews to ditch their patrol vehicles for ATVs to reach them. According...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Food conditioned bears reported in local campgrounds

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning campers of food-conditioned bears in Wood River Valley and Fairfield campgrounds. Reports came into the department over the Fourth of July weekend of black bears getting into campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and in the Fairfield Ranger District.
FAIRFIELD, ID
Idaho8.com

Hot winds and temps increasing

This first heat wave of the dog days of summer will be interrupted into the weekend with a slight drop in temperatures, 4-6 degrees. Before that though, the risk of storms is at 50% for Mackay, Challis, Salmon and upper highlands for today. We've already had some heavy storms move through the area very quickly beginning in Mackay this morning. Eastern highlands had some splash-n-dash showers this morning as well and temperatures will hit the upper 80's for mountain communities today. Highs in the valley range from low 90's in IF to mid 90's in Pocatello, with even hotter temperatures for tomorrow and more wind through Saturday. Be heat aware, and use the morning hours for outdoor activities, stay hydrated and recognize the fire danger factors as well. Find some shade, and a/c and check on pets and neighbors without air conditioning, and keep kids safe when outdoors playing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Bellevue Man Sentenced Following Fentanyl Overdose Investigation

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year-old Wood River Valley man will spend four years behind bars for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose in 2020. According to newly appointed U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Dakota James Hoffman was sentenced to federal prison on July 1, for distribution of fentanyl, serve three years of probation and pay restitution to the victim's family. According to court records, the Bellevue Marshal's Office and Drug and Enforcement Agency began investigating after a man overdosed on fentanyl in April of 2020. Investigators discovered Hoffman had given fentanyl laced oxycodone pills to the victim a couple weeks before. On a separate occasion another individual overdosed on fake oxycodone pills with fentanyl in them and survived. Hoffman pleaded guilty to the charges in March this year. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, overdose and drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for adults 18 to 45 in the United States. According to the U.S. Attorney, just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blaine County, ID
Accidents
County
Blaine County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Blaine County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Accidents
Bellevue, ID
Crime & Safety
MIX 106

Hidden Idaho Town Host’s The World’s Rich and Famous This Week

Do you know that every year a small town in Idaho is the center of the financial and media universe? The city is in a remote yet famous part of the state that attracts the titans of finance, media, tech, government, and sports year after year. Is the Gem State really a magnet for folks who control movie studies, currency, AI, and sectors that are too abstract to list here?
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Billionaires gather in Sun Valley for annual conference

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Top executives have gathered in Sun Valley for the annual Allen and Company conference. The event is an opportunity for the nation’s top executives to meet. In the past, the Sun Valley location has been the site for major mergers and acquisitions. Those...
KOOL 96.5

$5,000 Reward In Case Of Jerome ID Woman Missing 2 Yrs

A Jerome, Idaho woman has been missing for more than two years, and her story has been shared by several state websites in recent weeks. Have you seen Liliam Gomez?. The last date of contact family had with Liliam Gomez, a missing Jerome resident, was March 6, 2020, according to a June 26 post shared by her sister Yuliana on the Idaho Missing Persons Alert Facebook page. Liliam hasn't been heard from in more than 27 months, and her family is desperately seeking answers.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Fire Burning Northeast of Twin Falls

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burned roughly 5,000 acres in Jerome County near the Eden area northeast of Twin Falls. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from Twin Falls in the desert area Wednesday afternoon. According to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Sugar Loaf Fire is burning just off State Highway 25, roughly five miles west of Eden. Several structures and road construction equipment had been threatened by the fire. The First Segregation Rural Fire Department worked to protect structures while U.S Forest Service and BLM fire crews continue to mop up hot spots while aircraft work on the burning edges of the fire. BLM said the area made access to the blaze difficult for the 7 fire engine crews and heavy equipment. Four air craft are working on the fire as well. Fire activity overnight was slowed with containment expected sometime Thursday evening. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecks#Suv#Slaughterhouse#Land Rover#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Idaho Backcountry#Ridge
KOOL 96.5

Jerome ID Teen Reported Missing

Magic Valley residents are being asked to help keep an eye out for a missing 17-year-old local boy. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in locating Jonah Paul Rasch. Rasch's profile was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. He was last contacted June 20, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

New College of Southern Idaho Building Planned for Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Jerome will have a brand new College of Southern Idaho branch after the city donated more than an acre of land. The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) announced it will build in partnership with the City of Jerome and Jerome Urban Renewal Agency a 20,000 square-foot building to offer education programs to support the area's industry needs. The city and URA donated a 1.5 acres of land on 3rd and Lincoln for the new building. “We are excited to have the opportunity to expand the college’s presence in Jerome,” said CSI President Dean Fisher in a statement. “The donation of the land by the City of Jerome and the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency will allow CSI to construct a new facility that will specifically address educational, and workforce needs in Jerome County. I want to thank Jerome Mayor David Davis and Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams for their leadership in this process.” CSI said it will begin the public bidding process for an architect and contractors.
JEROME, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy