Tampa, FL

2022-23 NHL Season Opener Features Lightning-Rangers Rematch

RealGM
 2 days ago

The NHL will open its 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 11 with...

hockey.realgm.com

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Longtime NHL Star's Sudden Death

It was announced this Wednesday that former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment passed away unexpectedly in Montreal. He was 53 years old. Marchment was in Montreal to attend the NHL Draft as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause of death is not available at this time. Over the...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers set to make some picks in 2022 NHL Draft

The New York Rangers will finally be making their first selection at the 2022 NHL Draft starting in the second round, 63rd overall. Heading into this year’s draft the Rangers were without a first-round selection after dealing for Andrew Copp at the trade deadline. Other transactions left them with only four picks until they traded Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche for three picks, which included a third-round selection in the 2023 Draft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Flyers acquire Tony DeAngelo from Hurricanes for three draft picks

The Flyers are the fifth team of DeAngelo’s NHL career. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2014 draft and was traded to the Arizona Coyotes two years later for a second-round pick. DeAngelo made his NHL debut with the Coyotes in 2016-17 and was traded that offseason to the New York Rangers as part of a deal that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Predators to Host Draft Party at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Thursday

Free Watch Party to Include Live Broadcast by 102.5 The Game, Fan Giveaways, Food Specials and More. Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2022) - Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the Nashville Predators' 2022 Draft Party on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT from Draft Picks, the restaurant and bar located on the second floor. Fans are invited to join the Predators and ESPN 102.5 The Game during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft as the team selects a future member of SMASHVILLE with the 17th overall pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Predators trade Luke Kunin to Sharks for John Leonard, 2023 third-round pick

Kunin played all 82 regular-season games for the Predators last season. He finished with 22 points (9 goals, 22 assists), averaging 13:50 of ice-time. The 24-year-old was the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft by the Minnesota Wild. After three seasons with the Wild, the Predators acquired Kunin in a trade for forward Nick Bonino and draft picks.
NASHVILLE, TN

