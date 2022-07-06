2022-23 NHL Season Opener Features Lightning-Rangers Rematch

The Flyers are the fifth team of DeAngelo’s NHL career. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2014 draft and was traded to the Arizona Coyotes two years later for a second-round pick. DeAngelo made his NHL debut with the Coyotes in 2016-17 and was traded that offseason to the New York Rangers as part of a deal that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to Arizona.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO