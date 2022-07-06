2022-23 NHL Season Opener Features Lightning-Rangers Rematch

Free Watch Party to Include Live Broadcast by 102.5 The Game, Fan Giveaways, Food Specials and More. Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2022) - Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the Nashville Predators' 2022 Draft Party on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT from Draft Picks, the restaurant and bar located on the second floor. Fans are invited to join the Predators and ESPN 102.5 The Game during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft as the team selects a future member of SMASHVILLE with the 17th overall pick.
Comments / 0