Portland, OR

Program offering kids free lunch across 13 Clark County locations

kptv.com
 3 days ago

Man accused of racially-motivated attack in Portland arrested after failing to appear in court. Timbers' Chara Brothers join...

www.kptv.com

kptv.com

Kiteboard 4 cancer celebrates its 16th year in Hood River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Kiteboard 4 Cancer is now North America’s largest amateur kiteboard competition and is now celebrating its 16th year this weekend in Hood River. FOX 12 photojournalist Michael Ober caught up with some of this year’s participants.
HOOD RIVER, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Clark County deputies respond to shots fired in Hazel Dell

Deputies determined that the suspect unlawfully obtained two firearms from his father’s secured cabinet within a RV. A 27-year-old man was taken into custody by Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies after firing multiple rounds from a firearm while inside a recreational vehicle (RV) Friday in Hazel Dell. On...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Why the man accused of violently attacking an Asian family in Portland got out of jail the same day he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system to one that focuses even more on a person's potential threat to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Reward Offered To Help Solve 2020 Portland Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – A cash reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 19-year-old Julian Heredia. He was found shot to death on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland on July 10th, 2020. Police have no suspects. Anyone wishing to submit a secure...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver dies after pickup hits median, rolls over in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street for a report of an injury crash. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck on its top on the north side of 78th Street. An investigation found the driver likely hit the center median before going off the road.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Portland Police: Subjects Detained Amid Shooting Homicide Investigation

Police shutdown Se Powell Blvd and 122nd Friday night July 8, 2022. (Portland, ORE) — Portland Police Officers from the East Precinct responded to a shooting Friday night (July 8) at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th ave. Upon Arrival, Officers found one male deceased and another wounded. The injured male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Scrap makes learning a new craft greener

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Getting crafty on a budget is easy to do at Scrap Creative Reuse! This nonprofit thrift store carries a variety of crafting items, in addition to offering art classes and services to the community. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

36 Hours in Oregon City

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police resources strained after 2 separate ‘gunfights’ overnight

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police responded to two separate shootings described as “gunfights” early Saturday morning. GPD said at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting between the 100 and 200 blocks of North Main Avenue. Witnesses said at least one of the shooters was a Black man, who may have had a white sedan. More than a dozen bullet casings were found.
GRESHAM, OR

