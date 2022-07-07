ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin waterski show pushes kids out of their comfort zones

By Clint McLeod
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WLUC) - The Badwater Ski-Ters in Spread Eagle, Wisconsin, have put on water ski shows for nearly 80...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
adventuremomblog.com

Family Fun at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, WI

We enjoyed a wonderful stay at Jellystone Park Camp Resort Caledonia in Wisconsin. Our family enjoyed the perfect mix of outdoor activities and relaxation. You’ll find plenty of things to do at Jellystone Park Camp Resort for families ranging from toddlers to teens. Thanks again to GoRving and Jellystone...
CALEDONIA, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Eagle River, WI
State
Wisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha fireworks remember parade attack victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
WAUKESHA, WI
TMJ4 News

Taste of Wisconsin to return to Kenosha's lakefront this summer

KENOSHA, Wis. — Back again for another year, the award-winning Taste of Wisconsin festival will return to Kenosha's lakefront July 28-30. The festival is known for the tastes, flavors and cultures of Wisconsin coming together in downtown Kenosha along the shore of Lake Michigan. The 11th annual event will...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Ski
wiproud.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Wrapping up the cornfield pics – meet the Feucht kids

Washington Co., WI – Knee high by the Fourth of July is an old-timey saying in the farming community; an early visual that could signal a prosperous corn growing season. It’s past July 4 now but this cornfield seems to have something to prove as it stands well over the Feucht children’s heads.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

County’s best to take on country’s best

It’s been just under three weeks since Anna Sikorski, Karlie Greenthal and the rest of the Muskego girls soccer team were hoisting the gold ball at Uihlein Soccer Park after defeating DSHA in the Division 1 state title game. They already hold claim to the title of “Best in...
MUSKEGO, WI
WISN

Carroll University graduate shot at Highland Park parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A man who was shot in the back at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade is a graduate of Carroll University in Waukesha. "I feel sad and in pain. We're very devastated for what happened," Alan Castillo said. On Monday, he went to the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
UpNorthLive.com

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend mother’s nighttime tradition becomes successful daily business

WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
WEST BEND, WI
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

The Sparks family: How they're doing now, 7 months after Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Just over seven months ago, the Sparks family experienced the ultimate nightmare: two children ran over at the Waukesha Christmas parade. Tucker Sparks, the older brother survived; Jackson Sparks, the younger brother, did not. Mom and dad experienced it all. So how are they doing now? CBS 58's Jessob Reisbeck talked to them about their journey.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy