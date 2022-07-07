Elon Musk welcomed twins with top exec just before 2nd child with Grimes was born: report

Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis – one of his top executives – late last year, a new report from Business Insider claims.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the Tesla mogul expanded his family with Neurolink’s Zilis in November 2021.

Business Insider reports that Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

Elon Musk and executive Shivon Zilis welcomed twins in November 2021, a new report claims. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The order was reportedly approved by an Austin, Texas, judge in May, though the children’s names remain unknown.

Zilis and a rep for Musk did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Per Business Insider, the twins were born just weeks before Musk and now-ex Grimes welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021. They also share 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

Musk’s kids with Grimes join his five other living children: Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian.

Musk — who is currently dating “Britney Ever After” actress Natasha Bassett — shares his additional kids with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

After marrying in January 2000, he and the Canadian author welcomed son Nevada Alexander in 2002. Nevada tragically died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, at only 10 weeks.

Musk explained his approach to fatherhood in a 2020 New York Times interview , admitting that he doesn’t play a prominent role in his kids’ lives when they’re young.

“Right now there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” he said of his then-partner.

“When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me,” he elaborated at the time. “I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids.”