It is not surprising to know that Ja’Marr Chase is putting in the work this offseason to try and take the mantle of number one wide receiver in the NFL. Even so, it is nice to see video pop up (courtesy of @JBush____ on Twitter), of him working out with fellow NFL players in Leonard Fournette, Jalen Mills and D’Andre Swift.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO