Plenty of fans and media convinced themselves that Baker Mayfield needed to be traded or released at various points over the past four months, believing he was a distraction. Mayfield was a distraction, but not to the Cleveland Browns who had plenty of work to do beyond their now former quarterback, but to the very people labeling him one. He proved to be a good distraction, because now that Mayfield is gone, there's this stark reminder of what's left in the quarterback room, prompting some bad ideas on ways to fortify the position in 2022.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO