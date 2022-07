Baker Mayfield is the Carolina Panthers' newest QB after the Cleveland Browns traded the former No. 1 pick for a 2024 conditional fifth round pick that could turn into a fourth rounder. According to The Athletic, Baker and the Browns are reportedly attempting to figure out what went wrong between both parties. In addition, a lack of trust reportedly soured between the QB and Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. Baker's shoulder injury did not help his final season in Cleveland but his low fourth quarter numbers stood out throughout his career. Colin Cowherd breaks down what Baker's departure shows about his game and persona.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO