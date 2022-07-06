ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wild GM Bill Guerin Say's Kirill Kaprizov Is 'Fine'

RealGM
 2 days ago

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he is still gathering information about a Russian media...

hockey.realgm.com

The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
NHL
The Associated Press

Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with top pick in NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky waited and wondered if the Montreal Canadiens would take him with the first pick in the NHL draft. When the moment came, he didn’t even hear general manager Kent Hughes call his name. Shock overwhelmed the big, charismatic winger as soon as he heard Hughes say, “From the Slovakian national team. “I didn’t even listen anymore,” he said. “I was like shaking and I had goosebumps.” Months after leading Slovakia to its first Olympic gold medal and being named tournament MVP, Slafkovsky made more history by becoming the first player from the country to be taken No. 1. Minutes later, countryman and Beijing Games teammate Simon Nemec went second to the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers set to make some picks in 2022 NHL Draft

The New York Rangers will finally be making their first selection at the 2022 NHL Draft starting in the second round, 63rd overall. Heading into this year’s draft the Rangers were without a first-round selection after dealing for Andrew Copp at the trade deadline. Other transactions left them with only four picks until they traded Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche for three picks, which included a third-round selection in the 2023 Draft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Capitals select defenseman Ryan Chesley at No. 37 in NHL Draft

The Capitals added a right-handed shot to their blue line with the selection of defenseman Ryan Chesley at pick No. 37 of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal on Friday. The 18-year-old was part of the U.S. National Team Development Program and scored 29 points in 59 games for the under-18 team last season. Chesley is committed to play hockey at the University of Minnesota.
NHL
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Bill Guerin
NHL

Predators to Host Draft Party at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Thursday

Free Watch Party to Include Live Broadcast by 102.5 The Game, Fan Giveaways, Food Specials and More. Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2022) - Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the Nashville Predators' 2022 Draft Party on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT from Draft Picks, the restaurant and bar located on the second floor. Fans are invited to join the Predators and ESPN 102.5 The Game during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft as the team selects a future member of SMASHVILLE with the 17th overall pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Arizona Coyotes front office dazzles NHL Draft with matching suits

MONTREAL -- Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong smiled when he was called an NHL Draft nerd after the first round ended on Thursday night. "It was extremely fun," he said. "We were in town early. Maybe a couple days too early. But we were excited about the draft. Had some fun with it. Put on our blue suits."
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Alexandar Georgiev Traded to Colorado Avalanche

The 2022 free agency really had some good goaltending options and the Colorado Avalanche grabbed one. In a trade today, the Av’s acquired Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. In return, the Rangers were compensated well with a 2022 third round pick along with a 2022 fifth rounder. They also will get a 2023 third round selection in the deal. So, this of course means that Darcy Kuemper will be off to free agency. The Av’s just didn’t have enough cap space to keep him.
DENVER, CO

