ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit County Pickleball Association helps sport to grow in Summit County

By Cody Jones
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen considering the sports that are gaining in popularity across the U.S. — hockey, lacrosse, boxing and esports often spearhead the list. However, the sport that is taking over across the U.S. and in Summit County doesn’t take place on the ski slope or trails. Rather, it takes place on the...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Frisco officials select a finalist for its vacant town manager position

The town of Frisco waded through 74 candidates for its town manager position and has settled on one finalist, Tom Fisher. The months-long recruitment process began after former Frisco Town Manager Tony O’Rourke resigned in January 2022. Frisco Town Council will formally consider Fisher’s appointment to the position in...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County 911 Center faces staffing shortages

When fully staffed, the Summit County 911 Center in Frisco would have 26 employees with four dispatchers manning the phones during the day, director Jerry Del Valle said. At the moment, the center has half the numbers it needs, and usually only two dispatchers are available at any one time during the day, he said.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverthorne, CO
County
Summit County, CO
City
Frisco, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Summit County, CO
Sports
Summit County, CO
Government
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Gear up like a local: Summit County stores make getting outside easy, accessible

Summer in Summit County means more than cool breezes and good brews, it’s also a time for outdoor activities like camping, biking, hiking and swimming. For many visitors — and some residents — the gear required to participate in those activities is hard to come by. Whether it’s renting electric bikes, paddleboards or camping gear, these Summit County businesses have everything a person might need.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history July 8, 1922: Roadwork, baseball and mining

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of July 9, 1922. The new road planned over the Carr Placer hill, as well as the road from Wheeler leading to Kokomo, is now an assured thing before fall. The Summit County commissioners this week gave the contract for both roads to Plains Construction Co. of Denver.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Is The Top City For BBQ In All Of Colorado

While Colorado isn't necessarily known for its BBQ, we do have some amazing options to get our BBQ fix. This specific Colorado City was ranked the best place to find BBQ in the state. Is This Really The Best Colorado City For BBQ?. Ever been to Memphis? Or swung through...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alice
9NEWS

Extreme heat shines light on Colorado's 'heat islands'

DENVER — At a community pool in the Globeville neighborhood, dozens of families filled the water to cool off from the summer heat. It was a common sight at several spots in the Denver metro Saturday as record-setting heat hit the area. Across town, Kim Yuan-Farrell said something came...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Ditch the traffic, sit back and relax in a shuttle to Colorado's mountains

Save some gas (and a traffic headache) this weekend by riding Bustang and Pegasus to get away. Details: The two state-run shuttles are offering half-priced tickets though Labor Day weekend. Pegasus, a ride service launched in May whose vans can seat up to 11 people, costs between $3 to $10 for a trip taking off from Union Station. Stops include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The ride departs hourly from Union Station between 6am and 8pm Friday through Sunday, with limited availability Thursdays and Mondays. Roundtrips are available. Bustang's service consists of a much larger shuttle bus, with multiple routes leading to dozens of locations across the state (full list available on their website). A trip from Union Station to Fort Collins costs $5 with the new promotion. Bustang can take you from Denver to Colorado Springs, and all the way out to Grand Junction.What they're saying: Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew said in a release that the half-price promotion was originally intended to run through June, but growing passenger numbers prompted the state to extend the incentive.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#Cnbc
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area

Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now.  A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing. Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year. Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold. "Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Lights off and stars on: Let’s protect the night sky — our shared heritage with all living things

“What if we are the last generation to see the night sky?” asks Diane Knutson, president of the International Dark-Sky Association board of directors. The Light Pollution Map shows that light pollution is increasing at an alarming rate throughout the world. Unfortunately, in the communities and open spaces of Summit County, light pollution also continues to escalate.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Westword

Rural Schools in Colorado Taking Security Into Their Own Hands

Cindy Bear, superintendent of the Park County School District, has always considered safety her top priority for the five public and three charter schools in her district. And for a long time, she says, their security systems were not adequate. The process of calling dispatch in order to get in...
COLORADO STATE
arvada.org

Standley Lake Trailhead Project

The City of Arvada is working in collaboration with Jefferson County Public Library (JCPL) on a project to build the only trailhead serving the Rocky Mountain Greenway (RMG) within the City of Arvada on JCPL property. The trailhead will provide universal access from Standley Lake Library, existing parking area, and Kipling Street to a central public trailhead. From this hub, multiple new ADA-accessible routes will lead to the RMG.
ARVADA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy