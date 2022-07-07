The History Of Basketball In Florida

Fresh off the heels of two high-profile Thursday commitments, the Florida Gators have risen in 247Sports’ 2023 team recruiting rankings. After waking up ranked 43rd in the country, the Gators went to bed Thursday night with the 26th overall recruiting class. It started with Napier flipping four-star quarterback recruit Markus Stokes from Penn State. The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound signal-caller out of Nease High School (same high school that Tim Tebow played at) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was a morale boost for the Florida fanbase after missing out on blue-chip QB Jaden Rashada just one week ago. Flipping a quarterback prospect just up the road from Gainesville from a top-tier program like the Nittany Lions’ did a lot for the perception of the program.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO