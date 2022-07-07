ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The History Of Basketball In Florida

By Special to SouthFloridaReporter.com
southfloridareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball today is one of the most popular sports played, watched and also bet on worldwide. What many do not know is how the game of hoops came into play on a cold winter day back in 1891. The Creation Of Basketball. Basketball came into play when 31-year-old graduate...

NoleGameday

Former Florida State commitment makes pledge to SEC program

Recruiting dominoes are falling across the country throughout July and that doesn't apply to just rising seniors. Prospects in the 2024 class are already naming top lists or even making commitments. That's just how fast the process moves these days. On Thursday afternoon, former Florida State tight end commitment Landen...
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Florida Gators Staff, Players React to Dual-Commit Thursday

It's an exciting time in Gainesville. Just a couple of weeks after a disappointing outcome with Miami Hurricanes commit quarterback Jaden Rashada, the Florida Gators landed a QB they might not have realized they could with QB Marcus Stokes (Nease, Fla.) flipping from Penn State to Florida not long after he officially received an offer from the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Heat eyeing extremely rare trade with rival team?

The Miami Heat may be looking to trade with a once-unfathomable team. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that the Heat have spoken with the New York Knicks about a potential trade for Cam Reddish. “I would assume the Knicks are picking up the phone on calls...
MIAMI, FL
Boston

Celtics, Danilo Gallinari reportedly agree to a 2-year deal

The reported agreement has been expected for over a week, but couldn't happen until Sunday. The Celtics were finally able to legally negotiate an agreement with veteran Danilo Gallinari on Sunday. Gallinari will sign a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski....
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators jump in recruiting rankings after recent commitments

Fresh off the heels of two high-profile Thursday commitments, the Florida Gators have risen in 247Sports’ 2023 team recruiting rankings. After waking up ranked 43rd in the country, the Gators went to bed Thursday night with the 26th overall recruiting class. It started with Napier flipping four-star quarterback recruit Markus Stokes from Penn State. The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound signal-caller out of Nease High School (same high school that Tim Tebow played at) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was a morale boost for the Florida fanbase after missing out on blue-chip QB Jaden Rashada just one week ago. Flipping a quarterback prospect just up the road from Gainesville from a top-tier program like the Nittany Lions’ did a lot for the perception of the program.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
AllGators

Scouting Report: Gators WR Commit Eugene Wilson III

The Florida Gators just added a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class with the Friday commitment of Tampa (Fla.) wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. Wilson is a versatile playmaker for Gaither HS that plays on both sides of the ball in high school but will be strapping up the pads on offense at the next level. AllGators has you covered with a breakdown of Wilson’s film and a brief scouting report of his skill set.
TAMPA, FL
AllGators

WR Andy Jean Places Florida Gators in Top 5

As expected considering he named the program his leader just a couple of weeks ago, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean included the Florida Gators in his top five schools on Saturday alongside Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. Jean spoke very highly of Florida following his official...
GAINESVILLE, FL
