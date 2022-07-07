15-year-old boy among 4 injured in St. Cloud shooting, police seek information

Four people were injured after an argument escalated into a shooting Wednesday evening in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in an alley near Sixth Avenue and 11th Street South near the St. Cloud State University campus.

A Thursday press release from Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton said officers responded to the shooting at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on the sidewalk. Officers provided medical care along with Mayo Ambulance paramedics who later transported the man to the hospital.

While at the scene, officers learned three other males with gunshot wounds had shown up at the St. Cloud Hospital. Oxton said others involved in the shooting had left the scene prior to police arriving, including the suspects who left in a vehicle.

The victims include a 21-year-old man from St. Cloud who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, a 21- year-old man from St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to the chest, a 19-year-old man from Mora with a gunshot wound to the elbow and a 15-year-old boy from St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and neck.

Oxton said the victims remain in stable condition and that the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head was discharged Thursday.

People who witnessed the shooting told police there was a heated verbal altercation between two groups before shots were fired by multiple people. Oxton said the cause of the altercation is under investigation, but appears to be related to a physical fight that occurred the night before between the two groups.

No arrests have been made and the case is actively being investigated, Oxton said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in coming forward if they witnessed the incident or if they have any information about the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or at tricountycrimestoppers.org.