ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Teardown Reveals Its Cooling Secret

By Ewdison Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republic of Gamers, the famed gaming brand from Asus, just recently revealed its latest mobile gaming flagship. Just like its predecessors, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro carry the brand's unique aesthetic but with a new twist this time around. Asus boldly claims that its style has...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why You Need To Stop Charging Your Android Phone To 100%

If you're concerned about your phone's battery life and making it last as long as possible, you certainly aren't alone. A survey conducted by USA Today showed that battery life was the most common factor chosen by Android users when asked what'd get them excited about buying a new phone. There are plenty of ways the average Android smartphone user can improve their battery life in the short term, but today we're focusing on one of the most important factors in battery longevity.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Why Your Android Phone Is Overheating And How To Fix It

Smartphone overheating is a common problem that's been around since the first models hit the market, and it remains an issue today. Overheating can be an issue with any gadget that has a need for high-powered processing, from smart TVs to smartphones. Unlike basic mobile phones of the past, modern smartphones are equipped with advanced CPU and GPU system-on-chips capable of processing power that grows with each new generation. The harder a smartphone's processor works, the more heat it generates (via Qualcomm).
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Your Lock Screen Is No Longer Safe

A lot of smartphone users enjoy personalizing their lock screens for a variety of reasons, whether it's with images they've made or taken themselves, a selfie with important people in their life, a favorite pet, a favorite fictional character, or whatever else. But as the ceaseless need of corporations to commodify everything in our lives marches on, even those brief moments of personalized expression could end up being disrupted by ads.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

ASUS Accidentally Reveals The ZenFone 9 Compact Flagship Phone

Asus has infused its expertise in laptops and PC peripherals to craft compelling smartphones such as the ROG Phone 6. Besides its ROG series dedicated to gamers, Asus also sells its flagship ZenFone series, which is admittedly much less popular despite rare and remarkable features, including cameras that can flip 180°. With the last series — the ZenFone 8 — Asus also introduced a small and wieldy smartphone with flagship specifications. It appears that trend is set to continue with the ZenFone 9, which was recently leaked by none other than Asus itself.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Rog#Rog Phone#Teardown#Smart Phone#The Lenovo Legion
SlashGear

How To Remove Malware From Your Android Phone

Smartphones can be easy targets for cyber criminals looking to steal personal information. Android owners, in particular, should watch out as these devices have an even higher risk of attack than iOS devices. This is because it's far easier to develop malware for Android's OS, according to NordVPN, and furthered by the fact that more people use Android devices globally over Apple.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Galaxy S23 Could See Samsung Make A Huge Chip Decision

A major tech industry source has made some revelations about the hardware powering Samsung's next flagship smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is set to hit the market some time next year and, like its predecessors, is expected to lead the market in both price and capability. Ming-Chi Kuo, who has built a reputation for supplying accurate information on tech industry developments, has just revealed plenty of details on the next Galaxy in a Tweet. The center point of the leak relates to the processor the South Korean tech giant will be using in its device.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

ASUS' ROG Phone 6 Has More RAM Than An Xbox Series X

Taiwanese smartphone major ASUS has had a fair amount of success with its lineup of ROG-branded gaming-oriented smartphones. Ever since the first ROG smartphone appeared on the market in 2018, the company has consistently upgraded the lineup with newer models almost every year. The last ROG-branded smartphone from the company was the ASUS ROG Phone 5, which the company launched a little over a year ago — in March 2021.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Samsung's Foldable Phones Could Get Much Cheaper In The Near Future

Samsung is trying its best to make foldable phones more acceptable to mainstream smartphone users, likely partly to sell its own devices but also to corner the market on foldable displays. The company is making the features of the Galaxy Z Fold series look more desirable while also making the Galaxy Z Flip look and feel like a trendy lifestyle choice. Foldable phones, however, can't really become mainstream until the majority of consumers can afford to buy them, especially considering the durability risks involved. That seems to be Samsung's target for the next two years, and it is reportedly taking steps to create foldable phones that it could sell for half the price of the current Galaxy Z lineup.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
SlashGear

Microsoft Word Has A Safe Mode That You Might Want To Use

While Microsoft Word is an incredible tool for writing, publishing, and editing, it's not impervious to bugs and other issues. Unfortunately, when Word crashes, it can mean losing hours of valuable work or being unable to open an important file when you need it. Thankfully, Microsoft has a few fail-safes to make sure you have a way to keep your work from being lost or corrupted, such as Safe Mode. While Windows has its own Safe Mode that covers the entire device, it is also possible to use Safe Mode with individual Office applications, including Word.
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Apple Makes MacBook Air M2 Release Date And Details Official

Apple has given its new MacBook Air a release date, and it's far sooner than you think. The new notebook is set to feature the company's new M2 chip, which was unveiled at its annual developer's conference, WWDC. The M2 is Apple's latest generation of in-house silicon and promises to offer massive improvements over the previous generation of Apple chips and the Intel chips the company had previously used.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

The iPhone 14 Decision Is About To Get A Whole Lot Harder

Months before every iPhone launch, there is usually a flood of rumors that discuss the possible direction in which Apple would move with its newest phones. Often, these rumors are accompanied by leaked images of early iPhone prototypes. Given that Apple typically releases fresh iPhone models every September, we've been hearing a lot about the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. Previously, we'd discussed the likelihood of these upcoming iPhones getting a redesigned notch design. This was followed up by another report that contradicted this claim. However, one iPhone 14 series-related rumor that has largely remained unchanged since we first heard of it centers around the model's all-important processor.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Fix Amazon Prime Video Not Streaming In 4K

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you have access to an abundance of shows and movies bundled together with other Amazon Prime perks. Much like Netflix or HBO Max, Amazon Prime offers streaming in 4K quality, and there are plenty of such titles to choose from. In theory, all you need to do is to launch the app on your device of choice. However, it's not always as easy as that. Have you launched your favorite movie on Amazon Prime Video only to find that it's not streaming in 4K? That's frustrating, don't worry, there are several things you can do to fix the problem.
TV SHOWS
SlashGear

Apple's iPhones Might Soon Work Much Better Under Water

The past two decades have witnessed tremendous advancements in the capabilities of smartphones. What started as a revolution in the mid-2000s with Nokia's (then) powerful Symbian devices soon gave way to the iPhone, which once again transformed the space after it arrived in 2007. The first generation iPhone didn't just set the blueprint for the design and form factor of modern smartphones — it brought drastic and long-lasting changes in the way users interact with these devices. In fact, it wouldn't be erroneous to state that the soul of the first generation iPhone continues to manifest in all the smartphones that followed it, including Android phones.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Rumored Apple Watch With Extreme Sports Design May Arrive This Year

The Apple Watch has unsurprisingly been the gold standard in smartwatches, especially when it comes to the health monitoring features that could potentially save lives. Its more premium design, however, hasn't made it a good fit for some users despite having sporty bands and some level of water resistance. That could be changing this year with the introduction of a long-rumored rugged Apple Watch variant, one that is designed to compete in extreme sports against the likes of Garmin. Based on the latest word on what this alleged Extreme Sports model will have, it could actually be the Apple Watch to beat, potentially outshining even the standard Apple Watch Series 8 if it ends up looking as stylish.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Here's What A Limited Edition Game Boy Advance SP Pokémon Center Is Worth Today

Back when the Gameboy Advance was all the rage, so too was one of its flagship franchises, Pokemon, which experienced immense success. It's easy to see why, eventually, Nintendo decided to put the two together and create Pokemon-edition GBA handhelds. Most of these were released only at the Pokemon Centers in Japan in 2003, however quite a few were also released at the New York Pokemon Center location, and the Pikachu version was released at Toys "R" Us stores.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch OLED Gets A Splatoon 3 Special Edition This Summer

Ever since Nintendo announced its hybrid gaming console — the Nintendo Switch in 2017 — the company has launched multiple special editions of the product. These special variants are mechanically similar to the vanilla editions of the Nintendo Switch, with most of the differences being of cosmetic nature. Typically, these changes come in the form of special liveries and themes. Examples include Nintendo Switch editions for fans of games like "Super Mario Odyssey," "Monster Hunter Rise," "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," "Diablo 3 Eternal Collection," and "Dragon Quest XI."
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

The BMW That's Worth Five Times Its Original Cost Now

There's a modest-looking BMW M3 that has quite an intriguing history on top of being over hundreds of thousands more than its original price. A listing for a used E36 M3 GT on eBay, which had a sticker price of $56,599, accumulated a whopping £250,000 (over $312,000 worth) ... in expenditures (via Carscoops).
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

Here's How You Can Use Microsoft Word, Excel, And PowerPoint For Free

Microsoft Office, now known as Microsoft 365, has long been king of the productivity and workplace apps. Chances are you've used it at some point in your life, and know others who have used it too. According to Microsoft, over 1 billion people have downloaded Microsoft 365 programs on their devices around the world. The app suite, consisting of Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook (and other programs), has become a necessity for anyone from employees to students to entrepreneurs who need to write documents, create presentations, and make spreadsheets. To benefit from these features, you or your business will pay yearly subscription fees ranging from $69.99 to $99.99 depending on the package. But, what you may not realize is that you can still use all of these programs without paying a single cent.
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

The Reason You Won't Be Playing A Red Dead Redemption Remaster Any Time Soon

"Red Dead Redemption" is one of Rockstar's most popular games; it gained widespread critical acclaim for its narrative, gameplay, and design. It was released in 2010 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 more than a decade ago, so it's certainly time for a remaster to appear and make a beautiful game even more impressive by today's standards. Fans of the series have been patiently waiting for such a release, but that still hasn't happened and the future outlook for the game doesn't seem too good.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy