Staten Island, NY

Storage Post secures $33.2M financing for Staten Island self-storage facility

By Editorial Calendar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $33.2 million in financing for Storage Post’s new 2 ,388-unit self-storage facility located at 620 Richmond Terr. in Staten Island, New York. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Storage Post Self Storage, to secure a $33.2 million loan...

NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Lease to Bring First Retail Tenant to Brand New Hackensack Mixed-Use Building

NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a lease with Gong Cha for 1,050 square feet of retail space at 210 Main Street in Hackensack, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, Vice President, represented the landlord, 210 Main Urban Renewal/Hackensack Investors, LLC, and the tenant, Gong Cha, in the transaction.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
Brooklyn landlord forced to return $300k to tenants

Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City’s $29.5 Billion Gateway Program

The US is planning to construct a $29.5 billion dollar rail infrastructure project in New York City. Currently, there is only one northeast corridor train link between Manhattan and New Jersey. Running at full capacity, the link transports 200 thousand commuters to and from New York City every day, serving as an essential lifeline for the metropolis. However, it is deteriorating very rapidly and frequently breaks down, causing commuter chaos. In the near future, when it inevitably will have to be shut down for repair, the closure would seriously harm the regional economy, causing billions of dollars of economic damage. To fix this problem, NYC is building the Gateway Program, which will include numerous rail infrastructure projects between Manhattan and New Jersey, including a new Hudson Tunnel and Portal Bridges. Planned to be finished by the 2030’s, the project will provide a list of benefits and boost the city’s economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Risley Dent Towers in Brooklyn Receives $35M in HUD Financing for

LIHC Investment Group, one of the nation’s largest ownerscommitted to the preservation of affordable housing, Lucas Family Holdings and Rockport Mortgage Corporation today announced the closing of a $35 million FHA Section 223(f) refinancing loan for Risley Dent Towers, a three-building, 248-unit property that supports low-income families in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
How rising mortgage rates are impacting ‘unprecedented’ Staten Island housing market

Editor’s note: With real estate prices skyrocketing on Staten Island, many buyers are feeling the crunch of finding their dream home. In this ongoing series, titled “The Housing Squeeze: Inside Staten Island’s Real Estate Surge,” we dive into various topics, including just how high prices are going to go, who is buying in this hot market, rising interest rates and what it takes to afford a home in the borough these days.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Actual House Built On Top Of NYC Apartment Rooftop

#OnlyInNYC you'll see an ACTUAL HOUSE build on top of an apartment complex (video below). We all know renting and housing is a huge problem in the New York City area but this is getting real out of hand. Would you live in a house built on top of an apartment building?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
D.A. Bragg: Global Diamond Trader Convicted of Stealing Millions from Manhattan Diamond Company

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr., today announced the conviction of NEHAL MODI, 41, for fraudulently obtaining more than $2.6 million worth of diamonds from Manhattan-based wholesale company, LLD Diamonds USA, LLC (“LLD”). Between March and August 2015, MODI made false representations regarding a purported deal with Costco Wholesale Corporation to obtain more than $2.6 million worth of diamonds from LLD, also known as Lev Leviev Diamonds, then liquidated the diamonds for his own personal gain. MODI was convicted by a New York State Supreme Court jury of Grand Larceny in the First Degree.
MANHATTAN, NY
S.I. restaurants: What’s new, what’s closed and what’s coming | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The ever-changing restaurant scene on Staten Island can be likened to a gameshow with sudden twists and occasional cliffhanger. With that emotion in mind, let’s spin the ol’ wheel of fortune for a roundup, summer edition discussion of — say it with gusto! — “What’s new? What’s closed? And what’s coming?!”
STATEN ISLAND, NY

