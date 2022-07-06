ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

California woman fakes cancer, forges notes to avoid prison

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — One note submitted to the federal judge sentencing a 38-year-old California woman for embezzlement claimed that a biopsy had revealed “cancerous cells” in her uterus. Another indicated that she was undergoing a surgical procedure, and her cancer had spread to the cervix. Yet another letter warned she “cannot be exposed to COVID-19” because of her fragile state.

But federal officials say the notes and cancer were all fake, and now Ashleigh Lynn Chavez is headed to prison for three times as long. The court this week added an additional two years to her initial, one-year prison sentence.

The fake claim of having cancer kept Chavez out on bond from the time of her guilty plea in 2019 to embezzling more than $160,000 from her former employer through her sentencing hearing on March 31, 2021. The notes then bought her an additional three months of freedom by the judge who believed she was getting medical treatment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of California.

All told, Chavez was able to avoid being locked up for six months, federal officials said.

Chavez's attorney, Benjamin Kington, said in a sentencing memorandum that Chavez was "terrified" about being separated from her newborn son, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The notes also claimed she was too ill to work and could not make restitution payments to her former employer.

Two different attorneys hired by Chavez believed the notes were authentic and submitted them to the court, according to federal officials.

By August 2021, the notes forged by Chavez were asking the court to permit her to serve time in home confinement. In one forged note, attributed to a San Diego-area oncologist, Chavez wrote that “(a) year in prison could be a death sentence for my patient."

Federal authorities contacted the doctors named in the letters who denied writing them, though Chavez had been a patient of one of the physicians, according to federal officials.

“This defendant went to appalling lengths to avoid her initial prison sentence by falsifying medical documents to claim she had cancer. This offensive conduct is an affront to every person fighting that battle,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Pennsylvania dispatcher who failed to send ambulance charged in 2020 death

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A 911 dispatcher has been charged after prosecutors said he refused to send an ambulance to a woman who was severely ill. The Greene County District Attorney’s Office told WPXI that Leon Price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other government function.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WSB Radio

Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago. Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSB Radio

Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow it to put in place guidance that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The emergency request to the court follows conflicting decisions by federal...
LOUISIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Arizona says "personhood" abortion law can't lead to charges

PHOENIX — (AP) — An attorney with the Arizona attorney general's office told a judge Friday that a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children can't be used to bring criminal charges against abortion providers. The comment from Assistant Solicitor General...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
WSB Radio

Gun applicants in NY will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday. Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters,...
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

Texas woman survives shark attack on vacation in Florida Keys

MIAMI — After more than a week of recovering from a shark bite, a Texas woman has been released from a Miami hospital. Lindsay Bruns, 35, is from Flower Mound, Texas and was visiting the Florida Keys with her husband and their two daughters on June 29 when the attack happened, WTVJ reported.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Prison#Embezzlement#Sentencing
WSB Radio

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSB Radio

Backers of Oregon gun-safety measure hope for fall ballot

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Backers of a proposed initiative in Oregon that would require people to secure permits to buy firearms say concern about recent mass shootings have buoyed their effort and they have enough signatures to place it on the November ballot. The Rev. Mark Knutson,...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cancer
WSB Radio

New divisive concepts law has some Georgia teachers concerned

ATLANTA — A new law listing out topics Georgia teachers can’t talk about in school have many worried about its ramifications. When teachers return to school, they won’t be able to talk about nine so-called “divisive concepts” surrounding discussions of race, including that students shouldn’t feel guilty because of their race and that the United States is inherently racist.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Rescuers in Wisconsin are hoping an owner comes forward to claim an alligator found swimming in a lake. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) said in a post on its Facebook page that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the alligator, which was found swimming in Long Lake. The alligator is 18 inches – 24 inches long, and rescuers said that they will wait for a week for the owners to come forward before trying to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

Carlos Santana collapses mid-concert from heat exhaustion, dehydration

CLARKSTON, Mich. — Music icon Carlos Santana is recovering after he collapsed Tuesday night during a concert in Michigan, his representatives said. According to the Detroit Free Press and WDIV-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. during the Grammy Award-winning guitarist’s performance at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston. Videos from the scene showed concerned fans looking on as medical crews rushed onstage to assist the 74-year-old. He was then taken to an area hospital, the Free Press reported.
CLARKSTON, MI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
79K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy