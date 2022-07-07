The race for Michigan governor: Republican candidates debate

If it seems as if Republicans are just going through the motions of a gubernatorial primary campaign, listlessly ticking off the days until Aug. 2 when they can officially anoint a sacrificial lamb to face Gretchen Whitmer in the fall, that's because that's what's happening. By traditional measures, what the...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate, has pleaded not guilty in charges related to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Investigators say that Kelley climbed the scaffolding of President Biden’s inauguration stage and called for others to join him. Kelley appeared virtually in federal court on Thursday. He...
Tom Norton, a former combat veteran from Kent county, is looking to unseat incumbent John Moolenaar in August's Republican primary election. At a recent campaign stop in Mount Pleasant, Norton says he’s tired of Republicans not having a "backbone," accusing his fellow GOP members of not crafting effective policies.
Three of the four GOP candidates for Michigan Governor say they support the state’s strict abortion law from 91 years ago. Wednesday night the four leading Republican hopefuls met for a debate and discussed guns, nuclear energy, employment, and the 1931 law that punishes performing or obtaining an abortion with up to four years in prison.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is now a Michigan resident after he and his family have relocated from South Bend, Indiana, a spokesperson for the secretary confirmed. News of the move was first announced by Politico on July 7. Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, was raised in Traverse City and...
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Abortion access could likely be on the ballot for Michigan voters this November. The Reproductive Freedom for All initiative has been working to let Michigan voters decide if an abortion is a constitutional right. The organizers say they vastly exceeded the signature requirement. The drive needed...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Republicans running for Michigan governor slipped into a more confrontational debate on Wednesday as they took to the debate stage for the fifth time this campaign season. The claws came out on Wednesday night as four Republicans running for Michigan governor tried to separate themselves...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The upcoming Primary Election for the newly drawn District 98 for the Michigan State House of Representatives has four candidates for the Republican ballot and one candidate on the Democratic ballot. The candidates on the Republican ballot are Gregory...
EAST LANSING, MI – On a drizzly Wednesday morning, about two dozen people bunch together in an Applebee’s parking lot off US-127. They stand behind a podium as Ashley Barrett, wife of Michigan state senator and congressional candidate Tom Barrett, criticizes Democrats on high prices, COVID-19 policies and education policy.
As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Michigan in 2022. Description: Changes the term limits requirement for state legislators and financial disclosure requirements for state executive and legislative officials.
Summer offers plenty of opportunities to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other areas of America, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest Michigan counties in the state.
The Republican-lead Michigan legislature is asking the state Court of Appeals to review a Court of Claims decision keeping abortion legal in Michigan while a Planned Parenthood lawsuit is pending. Attorneys for the Michigan House and Senate late Wednesday, July 6, filed a motion for leave to appeal, saying Court...
For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
Since Michigan’s last midterm election, absentee ballots have gone from a limited freedom to something any voter can request with no questions asked. So, with a month before the Aug. 2 primary election, Michigan clerks have already received 876,782 applications for absentee ballots. That’s a 73% jump from before the 2018 primary, which saw 507,347 absentee requests with four weeks to go.
In January 2019, Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in as Michigan’s 49th governor, running to victory on sweeping campaign promises punctuated by vowing to “fix the damn roads.” Whitmer pledged to exponentially improve the state’s infrastructure, combat urban economic and poverty issues, advance schools and education for PreK to 12th-grade students, create more in-demand training and jobs for Michiganders, eradicate threats to clean drinking water across all communities, make it easier for residents to afford college, and more.
More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
Attorney General Dana Nessel put out a consumer alert Wednesday urging Michiganders to protect their data when using period and fertility tracking apps. While abortion remains legal in Michigan thanks to a preliminary injunction granted by a Michigan judge in May. Nessel says she’s concerned law enforcement could obtain a search warrant to gather evidence from a health app and use it as evidence against a woman who got an abortion.
