Isle Of Wight County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of Gloucester, southern Middlesex, southeastern King and Queen, Mathews and southeastern Lancaster Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 946 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall. These showers were along a line extending from Urbanna to Glenns to Shacklefords. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Rain of 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Urbanna, Deltaville, White Stone, Gwynn, Saluda, Hartfield, Glenns, Blakes, Shacklefords, Beulah, Moon, Senora, Harmony Village, Bertrand, Grafton, Harcum, Cash and Amburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport News by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia The City of Hampton in southeastern Virginia The southern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 132 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Churchland, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Chesapeake and Portsmouth around 135 PM EDT. Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Downtown Portsmouth, Norfolk NAS, Ghent and Cradock around 140 PM EDT. Ocean View, Norfolk State University and Norview around 145 PM EDT. Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Norfolk and Norfolk International around 150 PM EDT. Kempsville around 155 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 205 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include South Norfolk, Rudee Heights, Portlock, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Huntersville, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner and Raleigh Terrace. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMPTON, VA

