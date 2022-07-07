Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia The City of Hampton in southeastern Virginia The southern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 132 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Churchland, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Chesapeake and Portsmouth around 135 PM EDT. Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Downtown Portsmouth, Norfolk NAS, Ghent and Cradock around 140 PM EDT. Ocean View, Norfolk State University and Norview around 145 PM EDT. Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Norfolk and Norfolk International around 150 PM EDT. Kempsville around 155 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 205 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include South Norfolk, Rudee Heights, Portlock, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Huntersville, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner and Raleigh Terrace. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HAMPTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO