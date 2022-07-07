ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Four shot in alley near St. Cloud State campus

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcTRF_0gX4aajn00

Police say four people have been shot in St. Cloud on Wednesday evening.

St. Cloud PD says it received a report of a shooting in an alley near 6th Ave & 11th St. S., which is a couple blocks west of the St. Cloud State University campus.

According to a brief tweet from the department, preliminary information suggests "multiple people in argument led to exchange of gunfire."

The four injured parties are being treated at a hospital, with police saying there's "no ongoing threat" to the public.

The victims are three men aged 19-21 and one 15-year-old boy. All have serious injuries but are in stable conditions.

"The investigation is active and ongoing," police added. "At this point no arrests have been made."

Comments / 0

Related
kvsc.org

New Details on Shooting on St. Cloud’s South Side Wednesday Night

St. Cloud Police are releasing more details about a fight and shooting incident Wednesday night on the city’s south side. Witnesses told police there was a heated verbal argument and altercation between two groups around 5:45 p.m. in the alleyway in 1000 block between 5th and 6th Avenues south, near 11th Street. Shots were fired from multiple shooters at some point during the altercation, hitting four victims.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt after shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 15-year-old boy was among the four people hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in St. Cloud.  The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 11th Street South, in a residential neighborhood close to the St. Cloud State University campus. According to investigators, multiple people were involved in an argument before shots rang out. The victims were described as three men between the ages of 19 and 21, and one 15-year-old boy. All are in serious but stable condition.Brianca Carter, who lives in the neighborhood, said that she knows the youngest victim. "That's a family friend of mine," she said, adding that this summer has seen an increase in crime in the area. No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police say there is no threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
knsiradio.com

Sherburne County Stabbing Suspect Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Cloquet man is charged with second-degree assault after he was arrested in St. Cloud for a stabbing on Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Tyler Bober and the 35-year-old victim were at a get-together at a home on Elk Lake north of Zimmerman when the two began fighting. Investigators say Bober pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, and then fled the scene. He was arrested hours later.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alley#Police#Violent Crime#St Cloud Pd
Bring Me The News

State law enforcement to 'step up' presence in Minneapolis

State law enforcement presence in Minneapolis will be stepped up following a chaotic end to Fourth of July. High-profile incidents saw seven people shot following informal fireworks gatherings at Boom Island Park, and large groups firing fireworks at people, vehicles, and buildings in downtown Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

St. Paul Man Facing Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man is facing charges related to drug trafficking and firearms violations. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Stengle was charged Friday with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, one count of carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Laws for Vehicle Tinting in Minnesota

While tinting your vehicle may create a sharper look and also preserve the interior, you will want to follow your state's laws before you shell out the money for it. A basic four-door vehicle will cost between 300 and 500 dollars to tint at Elite Tinting and Graphics in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Shawn Mendes suspends tour night before St. Paul date

Singer Shawn Mendes has announced he will be postponing the next three weeks of his tour the day before he was scheduled to perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Citing his mental health, Mendes, who is touring his Wonder album, announced the postponements on Twitter. His Saturday show in St. Paul will now take place on an undetermined date.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy