Four shot in alley near St. Cloud State campus

Police say four people have been shot in St. Cloud on Wednesday evening.

St. Cloud PD says it received a report of a shooting in an alley near 6th Ave & 11th St. S., which is a couple blocks west of the St. Cloud State University campus.

According to a brief tweet from the department, preliminary information suggests "multiple people in argument led to exchange of gunfire."

The four injured parties are being treated at a hospital, with police saying there's "no ongoing threat" to the public.

The victims are three men aged 19-21 and one 15-year-old boy. All have serious injuries but are in stable conditions.

"The investigation is active and ongoing," police added. "At this point no arrests have been made."