Summerfest kicked off on Friday night for the first time in four years. The festival is being held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park off Social Street in Woonsocket. "You know with the gas prices being so high as they are, and the grocery stores being expensive, we thought a lot of people would stay local this year, so we wanted people to have that vacation option right here locally in Rhode Island," said organizer Garrett Mancieri. "So it's great to see crowds come out already on Friday night."

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO