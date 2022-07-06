ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Cope named New Tennis Coach at Coffee County High School

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
 2 days ago
Coffee County High School girls’ basketball coach Joe Pat Cope has been named the new head coach of another sport for the Red Raiders. Co-athletic Director Brad Costello on Wednesday announced the Cope will be the new head coach...

Sports
On Target News

