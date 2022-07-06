Cope named New Tennis Coach at Coffee County High School

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is seeking your help in locating 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller who has been missing since Monday. According to Sheriff Patrick Ray, Miller was last seen on July 4th around 4:00 p.m. at her home on Hurricane Ridge Road, Smithville. At the time she was reportedly wearing a black tee shirt possibly saying “DCHS Tigers”, black shorts knee length, and black tennis shoes with black “no show” socks. A white woman, Miller is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her eyes are blue and she has dark brown shoulder length hair. She also wears black frame glasses and has a tattoo of “Adam” across her forearm and “Tyler” on her right ankle.
