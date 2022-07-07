ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Three Black churches torched by arsonist close to reopening

By Dawson Damico
 3 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH. La. ( KLFY ) Three years after an arsonist torched three small Black Baptist churches in rural St. Landry Parish, rebuilding is well under way.

The first fire occurred March 26, 2019, at St. Mary Baptist Church. Greater Union burned down four days later and Mount Pleasant was set ablaze two days after that.

“As far as a time estimate we are at the mercy of the market right now. At the same time we are moving forward. Right now we are working on weathering the building in. We have stucco going, bricks are about to start going in so once we get the outside and exterior taken care of we will begin the interior.” Rev. Kyle Sylvester

The physical and emotional damage done to the community three years ago shocked not only St. Landry Parish but an entire country.

Moving forward has been tough but Rev. Toussaint of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church says the renovations are basically finished and that all that is left is the final inspections.

As for St. Mary Baptist Church and Greater Union Baptist Church there is no estimated date for the re opening.

Rev. Kyle Sylvester says he will inform everyone when the time comes but he cannot share a date with us just yet.

“I have not given the members a date so I cannot give you one either.”

Once all three churches have been completely renovated, all three Sunday services will be back in action again.

