It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO