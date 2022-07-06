ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, ID

Two Flown Out When SUV Wrecks in Idaho Backcountry

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were injured in a crash in a remote area of Blaine County Saturday requiring emergency crews to ditch their patrol vehicles for ATVs to reach them. According...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Work on U.S. 93/26 in Lincoln County to Start Again (July 15)

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the highway between Shoshone and Richfield will resume next week to improve the driving experience and safety. The Idaho Transportation Department announced road work to U.S Highway 93/26 between Marley Road and Jim Byrne Slough will get underway again on July 15, about six miles of roadway. Crews will begin removing rock knobs in three spots on the highway south of Richfield to smooth it out and make it safer. “Removal of rock will even out the hilly profile of the roadway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a statement. “This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.” During the rock removal the highway will be reduced down to one lane for traffic creating about five-minute delays. Temporary traffic signals will manage traffic during the excavation. The last phase of the project will involve repaving the section of roadway. Pilot cars will direct traffic through the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
KTVB

ISP investigating fatal crash north of Jackpot, Nevada

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S Highway 93 at mile marker 7, North of Jackpot, Nevada. At 8:20 a.m. July 4, ISP responded to the incident that blocked the highway for 5.5 hours. According to a news release, a 38-year-old...
JACKPOT, NV
kmvt

Food conditioned bears reported in local campgrounds

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning campers of food-conditioned bears in Wood River Valley and Fairfield campgrounds. Reports came into the department over the Fourth of July weekend of black bears getting into campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and in the Fairfield Ranger District.
FAIRFIELD, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blaine County, ID
Accidents
County
Blaine County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Blaine County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Accidents
Bellevue, ID
Crime & Safety
95.7 KEZJ

Bellevue Man Sentenced Following Fentanyl Overdose Investigation

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year-old Wood River Valley man will spend four years behind bars for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose in 2020. According to newly appointed U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Dakota James Hoffman was sentenced to federal prison on July 1, for distribution of fentanyl, serve three years of probation and pay restitution to the victim's family. According to court records, the Bellevue Marshal's Office and Drug and Enforcement Agency began investigating after a man overdosed on fentanyl in April of 2020. Investigators discovered Hoffman had given fentanyl laced oxycodone pills to the victim a couple weeks before. On a separate occasion another individual overdosed on fake oxycodone pills with fentanyl in them and survived. Hoffman pleaded guilty to the charges in March this year. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, overdose and drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for adults 18 to 45 in the United States. According to the U.S. Attorney, just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.
kmvt

Billionaires gather in Sun Valley for annual conference

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Top executives have gathered in Sun Valley for the annual Allen and Company conference. The event is an opportunity for the nation’s top executives to meet. In the past, the Sun Valley location has been the site for major mergers and acquisitions. Those...
95.7 KEZJ

Fire Burning Northeast of Twin Falls

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burned roughly 5,000 acres in Jerome County near the Eden area northeast of Twin Falls. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from Twin Falls in the desert area Wednesday afternoon. According to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Sugar Loaf Fire is burning just off State Highway 25, roughly five miles west of Eden. Several structures and road construction equipment had been threatened by the fire. The First Segregation Rural Fire Department worked to protect structures while U.S Forest Service and BLM fire crews continue to mop up hot spots while aircraft work on the burning edges of the fire. BLM said the area made access to the blaze difficult for the 7 fire engine crews and heavy equipment. Four air craft are working on the fire as well. Fire activity overnight was slowed with containment expected sometime Thursday evening. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Construction Begins on Nation’s Larges Research Dairy Near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction of the largest research dairy in the United States got underway with a groundbreaking on Thursday near Rupert. According to the University of Idaho, the $22.5 million Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (Idaho CAFE) will operate as a full size dairy with around 2,000 cows on 640 acres. The Idaho CAFE will operate between three counties with the dairy in Minidoka County, an education and outreach center in Jerome County, and collaborative food science programs with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls County. "Idaho CAFE will conduct research and deliver education to support a sustainable future for Idaho’s dairies, livestock operations, crop production and food processing industries. The center will link research, education and outreach in a public-private partnership to support the state of Idaho, generate jobs and support economic progress," according to the U of I in a statement released in May. The Idaho CAFE has received support from a number of sources including the food manufacturer Chobani which committed $1 million earlier this year to help with construction of the facility. Construction of the first phase of the dairy is expected to be complete in 2023.
RUPERT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecks#Suv#Slaughterhouse#Land Rover#Traffic Accident#Idaho Backcountry#Ridge
95.7 KEZJ

Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out at around 11 p.m. to State Highway 75 just outside of town where a Ford Fiesta crossed the centerline and struck a Toyota minivan causing it to rollover. The sheriff's office said a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man from Fairfield were in the minivan and were checked out by medical personnel on scene before they went by private car to the hospital. The 21-year-old Hailey man driving the Ford was also checked out at the scene. He was given a citation for failure to maintain a lane and driving on an expired license.
BELLEVUE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

New College of Southern Idaho Building Planned for Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Jerome will have a brand new College of Southern Idaho branch after the city donated more than an acre of land. The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) announced it will build in partnership with the City of Jerome and Jerome Urban Renewal Agency a 20,000 square-foot building to offer education programs to support the area's industry needs. The city and URA donated a 1.5 acres of land on 3rd and Lincoln for the new building. “We are excited to have the opportunity to expand the college’s presence in Jerome,” said CSI President Dean Fisher in a statement. “The donation of the land by the City of Jerome and the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency will allow CSI to construct a new facility that will specifically address educational, and workforce needs in Jerome County. I want to thank Jerome Mayor David Davis and Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams for their leadership in this process.” CSI said it will begin the public bidding process for an architect and contractors.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy