Where you can get a monkeypox vaccine in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monkeypox cases are on the rise in San Francisco as there are now 40 probable and confirmed cases in the city, according to San Francisco Department of Public Health. Alameda has the second-most cases of any other county in the Bay Area at five.

With the recent uptick, the SFDPH is offering vaccines for the virus. The Jynneos vaccine is being offered “for preventative use only,” which is a two shots to be administered 28 days apart.

Here are the following locations that are offering the vaccine (by appointment only):

San Francisco City Clinic 356 7th St. Patients should call 628-217-6600

Strut 470 Castro St. Patients should call 415-581-1600

Kaiser-Permanente Various locations in SF Patients should call 415-833-9999

SF Health Network 995 Potrero Ave. Patients should send their primary care provider a MyChart message requesting a vaccine.



If you are not a patient of any of these clinics, the SFDPH says to call its Adult Immunization and Travel Clinic (AITC) at 415-554-2625.

Vaccine supplies are limited, and the San Francisco supply may run out “quickly,” the SFDPH said. New doses of the Jynneos vaccine are set to arrive weekly.

Those eligible for a Jynneos vaccine, according to the SFDPH:

Identified as a close contact if someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)

Self-reported as a close contact of someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)

Received a notification from a venue or event of a potential exposure to someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)

A laboratory worker who routinely handles monkeypox virus samples for diagnosis or testing purposes or any clinician who has a high-risk occupational exposure

According to UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, monkeypox’s incubation period is up to one month, compared to just a few days for COVID-19.

