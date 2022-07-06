ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

4 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Twin Style Goals

By Sharde Gillam
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Happy 44th birthday to our favorite twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry! Since the 1990s, these two beauties have been the epitome of cool, setting trends on and off camera and making us all wish we had a twin ourselves!

From the first time we were introduced to this gorgeous duo on Sister Sister to watching them grow into beautiful women and having families of their own, we’ve loved them every step of the way! And now, as these beauties celebrate their special birthday today, we can’t help but reminisce on all of the major style moments they’ve given us in their decades long career! From their flower bucket hats to their straight bobs and everything in between, check out 4 times Tia and Tamera gave us twin style goals!

4 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Twin Style Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Sister, Sister

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tvib_0gX4X9DU00

Our favorite twin sisters have been setting trends since the early 1990s!

2. Hair Goals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Wz5L_0gX4X9DU00

Back in 2015, the gorgeous ladies gave us hair goals when they made an appearance to sign and discuss their new book ‘Twintuition.’

3. Effortless Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx3bM_0gX4X9DU00

In 2010 the ladies were spotted out and about giving us a casual slay after leaving lunch in Los Angeles.

4. Tamera Mowry’s Baby Shower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4513_0gX4X9DU00

Tamera Mowry-Housley was glowing at her baby shower in 2015 and her twin sister Tia was all smiles, right by her sister’s side.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
Person
Tamera Mowry
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Sister
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Kelly Ripa Has Been Working Out with Her Trainer for 12 Years — Here's the Secret to Her Success

It's no secret Kelly Ripa exercises on the regular (have you seen her Instagram?), but her longtime trainer Anna Kaiser of Anna Kaiser Studios, just shared a sweet Instagram post that shows just how dedicated the morning talk show host is to her workouts. Kaiser shared a behind-the-scenes look at a workout with the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host and opened up about the commitment the 51-year-old has shown to her fitness over the years in the caption.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

One Of Nick Cannon's Parenting Partners Shares How She Feels About Her Kids Having So Many Siblings

Nick Cannon has made jokes about “populating the Earth,” as his eighth child is due to be born any minute now, apparently, and it looks like he’s got at least one more on the way. The general public seems fascinated with the actor’s nontraditional lifestyle, including how he’s able to stay involved in all of his children’s lives and provide for the children’s five mothers. It’s an interesting dynamic, to be sure, and Abby De La Rosa opened up about what it means for her children to have so many brothers and sisters.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa’s New Game Show ‘Generation Gap’ Will Put Families to the Test

Kelly Ripa is a wife, a mother, an actress, a talk show host and an author. And now, the 51-year-old is venturing into the world of game shows. Ripa is set to host a brand-new ABC series Generation Gap, which will premiere on July 7. She announced the exciting news on her personal Instagram account, where she shared the show’s official poster.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

How Wendy Williams Beef Led NeNe Leakes To Lose An Entire TV Series, According To The Former Real Housewives Star

Once upon a time, talk show host Wendy Williams and reality star NeNe Leakes were actually pretty good friends. They would even make appearances on each other’s shows – i.e. Williams’ now-defunct namesake on daytime TV and Leakes’ former broadcast home, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, the two have very different career situations nowadays, and that’s not the only thing that’s changed. Their friendship also happens to be over, thanks to a pretty wild falling out. According to Leakes, the beef supposedly saw her lose an entire TV series that was once in the works, too.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ricky Martin’s Son Matteo Looks All Grown Up in Rare Photo

Watch: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour!. Ricky Martin gave his son Matteo a taste of la vida loca when he brought the 13-year-old to set with him. "Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the teen giving the camera a thumbs up from a director's chair. "#mylittleman #pride #son."
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
255
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy