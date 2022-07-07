ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Desert Hot Springs police announce arrests in two murder investigations

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has arrested suspects connected to two homicide cases.

The first arrest was related to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of December 8, 2021, on the 66700 block of Ironwood Drive .

Police arrived and found Evan Rivas, 28, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On May 31, detectives arrested Jorge Valdez, 19, of Desert Hot Springs. County jail records show he was arrested in San Bernardino.

Valdez has been charged with murder, as well as a special circumstance of murder in the commission of a robbery. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment last week.

Valdez remains in custody at the Blythe Jail where he is being held without bail.

According to court records, Valdez previously pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and driving under the influence.

Jorge Valdez (Courtesy of DHSPD)

The other murder arrests came from a deadly shooting that occurred on May 28, 2021, on the 12600 block of Cactus Drive.

Officers found Fernando Delgado Cardenas , 19, suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead in the hospital. Police said two additional victims were nearly struck by gunfire as well.

On June 16, 2022, detectives arrested Casey Gillespie, 20, of Desert Hot Springs, in connection to Cardenas's murder. County jail records show that Gillespie was located in Arizona.

Casey Gillespie (Courtesy of DHSPD)

Gillespie was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, as well as an added special circumstance of murder committed by a criminal street gang member.

On June 28, 2022, detectives arrested a second suspect, an 18-year-old man.

The teen, a Desert Hot Springs resident, is facing murder charges, along with two counts of attempted murder, and an added special circumstance of murder committed by a criminal street gang member.

The 18-year-old and Gillespie remain in custody and are being held without bail. Gillespie is being held in Blythe jail.

