A local mother reminds parents of the extreme hazards heat brings to playgrounds

Pittsburg, Kan. – As summer temperatures continue to rise, playground equipment exposed to sunshine can pose a threat to children.

A Pittsburg mother warns others after her daughter was burned on a plastic slide at Schlanger Park.

Samantha Redd provides some tips to parents before heading to the playground.

“I would just recommend you know parents definitely make sure that their legs and stuff are covered as much as possible without being in pants and overheating,” Redd said. “Just check the slides yourself, like if you don’t want to go down at it yourself then don’t let them go down it if things are just too hot.”

The City of Pittsburg says they’re placing stickers on slides to warn pedestrians about the potential hazard.

City officials say they are working to replace stickers as previous ones were vandalized.

