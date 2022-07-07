ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local law enforcement talks event security and safety in light of recent mass shootings

By Leila Mitchell
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The shooting in Highland Park, Ill. is the latest of several mass shootings, that have many people on edge when attending large gatherings.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the increased violence is on their minds.

"We're constantly looking at and training for active threats," Capt. Brian Leer with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Columbia police said in light of recent events, measures are being taken to ensure public safety.

Before an event, often the agencies working it will come together and develop safety procedures.

"We look at medic plans, the shelter in place plans, we'll also look at transportation opportunities, we also look at prior history if it's an event that moves around the country and is coming here we will call the local agencies to see what they dealt with," Capt. Leer said.

Both agencies go through extensive emergency training for high-risk large-scale events.

Law enforcement says it's important if people see something suspicious to say something.

"If they see anything that is unusual or merits being mentioned to the police bring it to our attention. That goes not only for out in the community but also on social media as well," said Christian Tabak, public information specialist with Columbia police.

If anyone sees anything suspicious and that looks like it needs police attention CPD encourages people to call 311 unless it is an emergency call 911.

