Suspect in recent murder charged, arrested for separate homicide of 15-year-old boy in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — An arrest has been made months after the death of a 15-year-old boy in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, 18-year-old Shaun Scott is facing multiple charges in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Dayvon Vickers.

Scott is also accused of recently murdering 18-year-old Maleek Thomas.

Vickers died from a gunshot wound to the head on March 30, 2022.

Scott faces multiple charges including criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.

Scott is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

