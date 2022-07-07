ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect in recent murder charged, arrested for separate homicide of 15-year-old boy in Homewood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fVq9_0gX4WUt700
Shaun Scott

PITTSBURGH — An arrest has been made months after the death of a 15-year-old boy in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, 18-year-old Shaun Scott is facing multiple charges in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Dayvon Vickers.

Scott is also accused of recently murdering 18-year-old Maleek Thomas.

PREVIOUS STORY: Residents mourn 15-year-old killed in Wednesday shooting in Homewood

Vickers died from a gunshot wound to the head on March 30, 2022.

Scott faces multiple charges including criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.

Scott is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that killed 2 people sentenced to 35-70 years

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to selling pure fentanyl stamp bags that killed two people was sentenced in court today. Judge Valerie Costanza sentenced William Greene to 35 to 70 years. Greene was charged with felony “drug delivery resulting in death” for the deaths of 26-year-old Megan Peacock and 29-year-old David Chappel three years ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jefferson Hills Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, crews responded to the 100 block of Roberts Drive around 12:04 p.m. According to Jefferson Hills police department on Facebook, all occupants got out of the house. Access to...
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WPXI Pittsburgh

California girl struck by flying cellphone on Six Flags roller coaster, family says

VALENCIA, Calif. — A California girl is recovering from injuries after a flying cellphone struck her face while she was riding a roller coaster, her family said. According to KABC-TV and KNBC-TV, the incident occurred during the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Evie Evans, 8, of Riverside, was riding the Twisted Colossus when a loose cellphone hit her forehead, her mother, Della White, told the news outlets.
VALENCIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Brewers and Pirates play in series rubber match

PITTSBURGH — The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Milwaukee is 48-38 overall and 21-18 in home games. The Brewers have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .412. Pittsburgh is 35-50 overall and 15-27 in road games....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
91K+
Followers
116K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy