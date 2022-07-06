GBI releases surveillance videos of explosion at Georgia Guidestones, car speeding away

ELBERTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance videos of the explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones monument and the moments a car sped away from the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A series of surveillance videos shows the explosion and then a car silver leaving the scene shortly after an explosive device was left at the base of the monument early Wednesday morning.

The bomb destroyed part of the mysterious structure, which was later demolished for safety reasons.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The monument, which was commissioned by anonymous patrons and erected in 1980, featured messages that some believed were meant to guide future generations. Other people saw the monument as having more sinister connotations, which have given way to rampant conspiracy theories in recent months.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to learn who detonated the bomb. It’s unclear what charges potential suspects may face.

©2022 Cox Media Group