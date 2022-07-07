Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Goodland. Target Area: Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Yuma County through 415 PM MDT At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Cope, or 24 miles north of Stratton, moving northeast at 20 mph. A weather station in Kirk, Colorado was reporting 52 mph wind gusts with the convection nearby at 340 pm MDT. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Yuma County, including the following locations... Joes and Kirk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

YUMA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO