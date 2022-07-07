ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Democratic Ohio US Senate candidate Tim Ryan eschews party to find an 'exhausted majority'

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — Tim Ryan has a problem. Gas and groceries are both spiking. Ongoing supply chain disruptions mean shelves are bare, and getting inflation under control with the Fed raising interest rates is going to sting as well. Consumers will pay more for everything from credit cards to mortgages. Homeowners looking...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 7

Guest
3d ago

Ryan had his chance and did nothing for Ohio.... He has backed Bidens policies that have hurt all Americans particularly Ohio a agriculture and energy state... Sorry Tim your done

Reply
14
debbie
3d ago

He has Democrat in back of his name.Democrats are complicit in what Joe has been doing and will continue to do. Democrats have proved they work as a collective. Not the voice I want representing me...

Reply
10
Related
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Biden in Ohio; 25th District House race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Buckeye State, rallying blue-collar support and talking up the economy and jobs. “When the middle class does well, everyone does well,” Biden said. This same week, the Biden administration is taking on the issue of gun violence again […]
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Tim Ryan raises $9.1 million in Ohio Senate race

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, raised $9.1 million in the second fundraising quarter for his Senate campaign, according to figures shared first with NBC News. Ryan more than doubled his $4.1 million fundraising haul from the first three months of the year, adding nearly 90,000 new donors from April through June, per his campaign. Nearly all of the second quarter contributions were in amounts of $100 or less.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
starvedrock.media

Ohio lawmakers push suing men for pregnancy, ‘Life Day’ after Roe ruling

(The Center Square) – One Ohio senator wants women to be able to sue men for causing unintended pregnancy, while another wants the state to declare June 24 “Life Day,” all coming in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the state’s now six-week ban on abortion.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she’ll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Around 1,000 Ohio physicians sign letter expressing disagreement with Roe v. Wade overturn

Around 1,000 Ohio Physicians have drafted an open letter of dissent titled “A Message to our Patients on the Loss of Reproductive Rights.”. The letter was posted by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, which is described on their social media as “a grassroots organization of Ohio physicians interested in supporting and advocating for the reproductive rights of all our patients.”
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Donald Trump
NBC4 Columbus

Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans who get someone pregnant unintentionally may have to reach deep into their pockets – and stand before a judge – if new legislation succeeds. Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Ohio Statehouse#Us Senate#Politics Federal#Democratic#Fed#Republicans#The U S Senate#The U S Supreme Court#Dobbs#Gop#The White House
Ohio Capital Journal

ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it?

Like the famed Casablanca police captain Louis Renault, Ohio taxpayers were shocked, shocked to learn recently from the state auditor’s office that the notorious online charter school ECOT, which closed in 2018, owes the state $117 million. A “Finding for Recovery” posted last week on the auditor’s website provided the details. The announcement by Auditor […] The post ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.Fortney called the incident "outrageous" and a serious health risk."This type of biohazard attack doesn't just stop with the people it's directed towards," Fortney said. "This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation."He said he isn't aware of any House members receiving such mail.The U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn't comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit to crackdown on illegal robocalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to squash a scheme responsible for bombarding U.S. consumers with billions of illegal robocalls. In a separate development supporting Yost’s crackdown, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is issuing cease and desist letters to some of...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WDTN

Feces sent inside letters to Ohio Republican senators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All 25 Ohio Republican state senators were mailed letters with feces inside, according to Ohio Senate Press Secretary John Fortney. All of the letters were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before they reached the intended recipients. There is no clear motive at this time, according to investigators. “The […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Early voting is under way in Ohio for rare August statewide primary

Early voting is now under way for Ohio’s rare, statewide August primary for state legislative races — which were delayed because of state leaders’ inability to reach an agreement on new district maps. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, says local boards of elections are administering...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Retired teachers go to court for Ohio pension records

An analyst working for Ohio retired teachers went to court last week seeking records relating to the state pension funds. The analyst is trying to determine whether teachers’ pension money is being squandered on high-fee “alternative” investments such as private equity and hedge funds. He is also investigating whether external consultants directing such investments are also being paid by the firms in which retirement system money is being invested.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy