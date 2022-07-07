Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

– Mickie James has heard about the latest allegations against Vince McMahon, and she took to social media for a quippy take on it. As noted earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon allegedly paid over $12 million to four women over the past 16 years over to four different women to keep claims of sexual misconduct and infidelity quiet.
Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, cut her first promo as Ava Raine, a member of WWE NXT, at tonight’s NXT live event in Orlando, FL. In the promo, Johnson called herself “The Final Girl” and had harsh words for the NXT women’s roster.
WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night in Sacramento featuring Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet. * Raquel Rodriguez def. Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler. * Happy Corbin...
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Dana Brooke showing off her 24/7 title, Xia Li in her cycling gear, Nikkita Lyons getting ready to enjoy a dip in the pool, Max Dupri enjoying a boat ride, Theory showing off his physique, Raquel Rodriguez, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
– Insight with Chris Van Vliet recently spoke to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir, who discussed his epic MMA rivalry with WWE Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. According to Mir, he’s moved away from pursuing a career in pro wrestling due to the physical toll it takes on your body.
Booker T put his wrestling boots back on this weekend, making an in-ring appearance at his Reality of Wrestling show on Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at last night’s Summer of Champions VIII event, teaming up with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez against Team Sharmell (Stephen Wolf, Gino Medina, Will Allory, Ryan Davidson, and Edge Stone). You can see some pics and a video of his return below.
– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed how Christian Cage gave The Hardys a hard time after they were signed by WWE. He also claimed that Christian Cage cheered when Hardy botched an Asai Moonsault spot during a match against Doug Furnas and Philip LaFon on a 1997 edition of Shotgun Saturday Night. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE has announced Brock Lesnar, a Bobby Lashley match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s WWE Smackdown that Lesnar will appear on Monday’s show as his Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam draws closer. Also announced for next...
Lacey Evans is back to her evil ways, turning heel on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Evans, who was built up as a babyface leading into her in-ring return last month, decide that she wouldn’t be teaming with Aliyah on tonight’s show after she felt she wasn’t getting the respect she deserved from the audience. Evans demanded that she get a warmer reaction from the crowd and restarted her entrance twice, then got on the mic and demanded respect as an American hero.
Bianca Belair has been watching the unification of championships in WWE as of late, and says she’s not opposed to doing the same with the women’s titles. WWE has unified the main event titles as well as the tag team titles since WrestleMania and Belair was asked by Wrestling Inc about the possibility of her facing off with the Smackdown Women’s Champion to unify those championships, saying she wouldn’t mind being a double champion.
As previously reported, last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was #1 for the night in 18-49 for the third week in a row, although it dropped in viewership. The show pulled in 979,000 viewers and an 0.36 rating (475,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.28 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including a look at each individual quarter-hour.
PWInsider reports that local advertisements are promoting a new main event for WWE’s upcoming RAW taping at Madison Square Garden. The new main event, presumably a dark match, will be Riddle and the Street Profits vs. Roman Reigns and the Usos. Original advertising featured Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins...
Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode, including Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green and more. The following matches were announced for next week on tonight’s show:. * Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green. * Bullet Club vs. Honor No More. * Bhupinder Singh vs. Johnny Swinger.
– WWE executive Triple H shared a video of a young superfan receiving a unique experience in WWE NXT UK. Metro UK reports that BT Sport Studios and the NXT UK roster gave 19-year-old superfan Honey Williams a big at the latest set of NXT UK tapings. During the tapings,...
Pat McAfee has re-upped with WWE for a multi-year extension, and Michael Cole, Triple H and more took to social media to comment. As noted earlier, McAfee has signed a new multi-year extension with the company and you can see reactions from a host of WWE talent below:
– WWE producer Jason Jordan was not at tonight’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jordan, who oversees the producers, was not present because he and his wife are expecting a new baby very soon. In addition, some budget cuts were recently done and...
WWE has removed Sasha Banks from something else, as this time she is no longer a profile icon option on Peacock. This is the latest thing she’s been removed from, including the WWE Shop and the company’s opening signature. Currently the only options for profile icons on Peacock...
In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Wrestling Inc), The Legion of Pain spoke about how their act was changed during their time in WWE as the Authors of Pain. Neither Gzim Selmani nor Sunny Dhinsa approved of the changes made when they went to the main roster, including the removal of Paul Ellering as their manager. Here are highlights:
Comments / 0