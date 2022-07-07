1 dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at 4:17 p.m. on a Nissan SUV near the intersection of US Highway 221 and Cannan Road.

The driver of the Nissan failed to stop for the deputy and continued driving away from the deputy along Cannan Road toward the intersection of Country Club Road.

Deputies said the suspect crashed his vehicle on Cannan Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Ernest Dwayne Miller, 44.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The coroner said toxicology and a forensic exam are pending at this time.

