ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, CA

Corning Police arrest man wanted in Washington State for child rape

By Will Anderson
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, Calif. - A traffic stop in Corning leads to the arrest of a wanted man out of Washington State. On Wednesday afternoon, Corning Police Department received a...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead, 1 injured in a shooting in Palermo Friday night

PALERMO, Calif. 12:24 P.M. UPDATE - One person was injured, and another in stable condition, after shots were fired in the 1900 block of Esperanza Avenue on Friday at around 8:09 p.m., according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). When deputies arrived on scene they found evidence of...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run on Tuesday identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed following a hit-and-run earlier this week in Oroville. Deputies identified 37-year-old Robert Danforth of Oroville. Danforth was hit by a vehicle Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70.
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corning, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Corning, CA
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
City
Washington, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries following reports of a shooting at a Chico apartment complex

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police were dispatched to an apartment at 75 Harvest Park Ct. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting early Saturday morning at around 2:07 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted someone at an apartment in the complex and determined that no one had...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police arrest second man in 1 week for stealing a trailer

CHICO, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Chico on Wednesday after a search warrant was served and detectives found guns and ammunition as well as a stolen trailer that went missing either on June 22 or 23, according to the Chico Police Department. The Chico Police Violence Suppression Unit...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Violent Crime#Corning Police Department#Chico Police Department#The U S Marshals Office
actionnewsnow.com

'Super Scooper' air tankers return to Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Some hard-hitting players in the wildfire attack are now parked in Chico, ready to go. The ‘super scooper’ air tankers help firefighters working on the ground because they can essentially scoop water from any water source -- like Lake Oroville -- and drop it directly onto fires.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Struggling Chico families get relief from high food costs

CHICO, Calif. - The Community Action Agency (CAA) of Butte County hosted a North State Food Bank tailgate food giveaway event Friday. The event was from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints off of W. East Avenue. People got boxes of canned and boxed food as well as a large box of produce.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Eight Californians named to newly-formed federal Wildfire Commission

The Biden Administration announced members of the newly established Federal Wildfire Commission. The Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission was created as part of the Infrastructure bill approved last year. It will recommend ways that federal agencies can better prevent, mitigate, suppress and manage wildland fires. It will also recommend...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Haven Humane Society hosts 6th annual Putt 4 Paws golf tournament

REDDING, Calif. - The Haven Humane Society hosted its sixth annual Putt 4 Paws golf tournament on Friday. This four-person scramble tournament kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Riverview Golf and Country Club. All proceeds of the 18-hole tournament benefit the animals at the humane society. "We're 100% non-profit...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat returns this week

We had mostly sunny and very warm conditions across northern California Saturday, and our heat will continue to ramp up over the next several days. High pressure off to our east will be the main driver in our hotter temperatures and our bright and sunny skies. The ridge will build west through at least Monday, and will likely remain just to our east on Tuesday. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 90's in the valley, and 80's to lower 90's in the foothills and mountains on Saturday afternoon. We have clearing skies tonight as a weak trough of low pressure to our north continues to track east. That trough is driving our south winds and will allow us to cool to a comfortable range for the start of your Sunday. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be heating up on Sunday. We'll start out in the low to mid 60's in the valley and foothills, and 40's to 50's in our mountain areas Sunday morning. Winds will be light and out of the north early, but will shift to become out of the south again in the afternoon. The lighter south winds will be good news for our fire danger, and we'll have fire danger in the moderate range on Sunday. Sunny skies and hotter Temperatures are ahead for your Sunday afternoon. Valley areas will climb into the 100 to 108 degree range, while foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 80's to mid 90's.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy