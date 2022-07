WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — His new title comes with many responsibilities, but Reverend Darrell W. Cummings says he is up to the task. It certainly has been quite the week for the Reverend Doctor as he was named as the newest Suffragan Bishop to the Ohio District Council at a beautiful ceremony in Zanesville. He […]

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO