KALISPELL — Since their home-opener June 15 the Glacier Range Riders have been making noise for their newly founded fan base. "As a new organization we’re still looking to find our stride, stride on the field," said Glacier Range Riders general manager Erik Moore. "I think the fans are having a great experience here at the ballpark, which is great. So from a fan perspective, I think they’re really enjoying it. You know, the smiles are what make this job worth it, and there are a lot of smiles."

KALISPELL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO