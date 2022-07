A 19-year-old Tallahassee woman, fleeing a hit-and-run accident in Alabama, was apprehended early Friday evening after being pursued by Holmes County sheriff’s deputies. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the Hartford, Alabama Police Department notified the office that they were in pursuit of a silver Lexus headed southbound towards Holmes County. The chase had been initiated in Enterprise, Alabama, following the vehicle’s involvement in a hit and run there.

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO