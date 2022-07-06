Two Flown Out When SUV Wrecks in Idaho Backcountry

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year-old Wood River Valley man will spend four years behind bars for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose in 2020. According to newly appointed U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Dakota James Hoffman was sentenced to federal prison on July 1, for distribution of fentanyl, serve three years of probation and pay restitution to the victim's family. According to court records, the Bellevue Marshal's Office and Drug and Enforcement Agency began investigating after a man overdosed on fentanyl in April of 2020. Investigators discovered Hoffman had given fentanyl laced oxycodone pills to the victim a couple weeks before. On a separate occasion another individual overdosed on fake oxycodone pills with fentanyl in them and survived. Hoffman pleaded guilty to the charges in March this year. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, overdose and drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for adults 18 to 45 in the United States. According to the U.S. Attorney, just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

3 DAYS AGO