Two Flown Out When SUV Wrecks in Idaho Backcountry

For those that enjoy a peaceful, summer hot spring dip at sunset in the Idaho backcountry, there's a great spot that's about a 90-minute drive north of Twin Falls that's only got room for two. A dirt path through a meadow takes you to the site that is partially hidden by logs and rocks.
Do you know that every year a small town in Idaho is the center of the financial and media universe? The city is in a remote yet famous part of the state that attracts the titans of finance, media, tech, government, and sports year after year. Is the Gem State really a magnet for folks who control movie studies, currency, AI, and sectors that are too abstract to list here?
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year-old Wood River Valley man will spend four years behind bars for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose in 2020. According to newly appointed U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Dakota James Hoffman was sentenced to federal prison on July 1, for distribution of fentanyl, serve three years of probation and pay restitution to the victim's family. According to court records, the Bellevue Marshal's Office and Drug and Enforcement Agency began investigating after a man overdosed on fentanyl in April of 2020. Investigators discovered Hoffman had given fentanyl laced oxycodone pills to the victim a couple weeks before. On a separate occasion another individual overdosed on fake oxycodone pills with fentanyl in them and survived. Hoffman pleaded guilty to the charges in March this year. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, overdose and drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for adults 18 to 45 in the United States. According to the U.S. Attorney, just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Top executives have gathered in Sun Valley for the annual Allen and Company conference. The event is an opportunity for the nation’s top executives to meet. In the past, the Sun Valley location has been the site for major mergers and acquisitions. Those...
A Jerome, Idaho woman has been missing for more than two years, and her story has been shared by several state websites in recent weeks. Have you seen Liliam Gomez?. The last date of contact family had with Liliam Gomez, a missing Jerome resident, was March 6, 2020, according to a June 26 post shared by her sister Yuliana on the Idaho Missing Persons Alert Facebook page. Liliam hasn't been heard from in more than 27 months, and her family is desperately seeking answers.
EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burned roughly 5,000 acres in Jerome County near the Eden area northeast of Twin Falls. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from Twin Falls in the desert area Wednesday afternoon. According to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Sugar Loaf Fire is burning just off State Highway 25, roughly five miles west of Eden. Several structures and road construction equipment had been threatened by the fire. The First Segregation Rural Fire Department worked to protect structures while U.S Forest Service and BLM fire crews continue to mop up hot spots while aircraft work on the burning edges of the fire. BLM said the area made access to the blaze difficult for the 7 fire engine crews and heavy equipment. Four air craft are working on the fire as well. Fire activity overnight was slowed with containment expected sometime Thursday evening. The cause is under investigation.
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 17-year-old boy had to be flown to a Boise hospital Sunday when the ATV he was driving went off the road and flipped over in the Wood River Valley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the teen was operating a Polaris Razor about eleven miles up Muldoon Canyon at just before 8 p.m. when it went off the road, down an embankment, flipped and then hit a tree. The 17-year-old was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center badly injured. Three other men in their early 20s, all from Hailey, were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with injuries. No one had been wearing helmets and it isn't clear if they were wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out at around 11 p.m. to State Highway 75 just outside of town where a Ford Fiesta crossed the centerline and struck a Toyota minivan causing it to rollover. The sheriff's office said a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man from Fairfield were in the minivan and were checked out by medical personnel on scene before they went by private car to the hospital. The 21-year-old Hailey man driving the Ford was also checked out at the scene. He was given a citation for failure to maintain a lane and driving on an expired license.
Magic Valley residents are being asked to help keep an eye out for a missing 17-year-old local boy. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in locating Jonah Paul Rasch. Rasch's profile was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. He was last contacted June 20, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
There are interesting real estate options all around the Magic Valley with hidden potential to become something different than originally intended. One building currently listed for sale in the Magic Valley has been transformed from a house of worship to a home with heavenly potential. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to make this into something usable again, but it’s possible and the price is really good.
It will only take you about 2 and a half hours to get to Paradise and enjoy a relaxing night in a hot spring with some movies. Paradise Hot Spring is hosting some movie nights that you are going to want to be part of. Paradise in Trinity Hot Springs...
There is no shortage of things to do for the Fourth of July weekend. If you plan on heading a little north this weekend, you are definitely going to want to check out Hailey Days of the Old West. Hailey Days of the Old West Kick-Off This is three full...
