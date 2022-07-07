ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Alexandria fire at 1610 Jackson Street

By KALB Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at a two-story...

Stop the Violence Alexandria

Drug overdose impacts hundreds of Americans every year. One of those was Lillie Camille Harvey, an Alexandria woman who died of a drug overdose in 2017. She and dozens of others were remembered at the “Millie Mattered Moonlight Memorial” on July 8, 2022. Ukrainian Gideons member speaks in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 29-year-old man dead. Deontay Gibson, 29, was found fatally shot around 4 a.m. while officers were investigating a shots-fired call in the area of Hope and Orchard streets. No suspects have been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon on I-49 near the Elliot downtown exit. AFD arrived at the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from an 18-wheeler. The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Alexandria, LA
APD investigating Saturday morning homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hope and Orchard streets that took the life of 29-year-old Deontay Gibson, on July 9, 2022. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. While responding to the first call, a second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Stop the Violence Alexandria continues to work with Alexandria youth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, July 8, the Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter is hosted another event at the Hayward Center on Loblolly Lane. The Stop the Violence program aims to keep kids out of trouble, which is why every child who registers for the program must show their grades, and be scanned by a metal detector before entering. During the programs, the kids learn life lessons from speakers, get help with homework, and play sports and games. Those kids are also introduced to resources and opportunities available to them in the community. Stop the violence volunteers say even though violence is a problem in Alexandria, everyone must come together to be a part of the solution.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Work beginning at Dresser site in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will soon begin work activities for their offsite in-situ chemical oxidation treatments at the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish. This is part of an interim remedial measure to address the affected groundwater in the area. State Representative...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Dirt bike racers

ALEXANDRIA, LA
#Jackson Street
Ukrainian Gideons member speaks in Tioga

TIOGA, LA
Politics
Two people killed in Friday night crash in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
Utility bill assistance available for Rapides Parish residents

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As utility bill prices continue to rise, the Cenla Community Action Committee is urging residents to qualify for assistance. “What we’re doing is conducting a series of outreaches and calling it a utility outreach tour,” said Pamela Ballott, Program Director for CCAC. “Individuals can come to any of the outreach sites that we have scheduled and bring in their documentation. They must bring in all the required documentation in order to receive assistance, and we will help them with the high utility bills that they have been receiving.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton & Incoming DeRidder City Council Take Oaths of Office

The Swearing-in and Inauguration Ceremony for DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and the DeRidder City Council took place this morning in the DeRidder High School auditorium. Elizabeth Granger provided the welcome speech. Pastor Martin Scott. The Posting of the Colors was done by the City of DeRidder Police Color Guard. Police Chief Craig Richard led the pledge, and Council Member Randy Larkin and Missy Dear sang the National Anthem. Local Dignitaries in attendance included Senator Mike Reece, Representative Charles Owen, and LTC Patrick Murphy from the 519th Military Police Battalion.
DERIDDER, LA

