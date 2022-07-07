Shop Our 12 Favorite Finds From Zara's New-Arrivals Section

It's safe to say Ulta Beauty is like a sanctuary for beauty enthusiasts. There, you will find everything you could need and didn't know you needed, too. The latest in hair, skin care, and makeup? Yes, yes, and yes. Some oldies but goodies? Yes to those, too. But you probably already knew that. Even so, there's always room for discovery, which is why we'd like to present you with the Beauty Finds by Ulta Beauty Daily Essentials Kit ($15, originally $30), which contains a bundle of travel-size products you might've not considered until now. Or maybe you have. Either way, here's a breakdown of some of the bestsellers you'll find in this must-haves kit.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO