ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

“Thrifty Comfort Cooking for Challenging Times” – Cookbook Provides Easy, Affordable Recipes for All Cooks; Proceeds of Cookbook Sales to Benefit Local Food Banks

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of the good things that has come from the pandemic – Judith Yamada’s cookbook “Thrifty Comfort Cooking for Challenging Times.” Seeing a need to help all cooks be more efficient in the kitchen when dealing with food shortages and high prices, Yamada’s cookbook provides a welcome guide to...

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS: July 2022 Events: Oceanside Tide Pool Discover Days, Willamette Valley Kalapuya River Canoe Workshop, Painting on the Bay, Summer Salt Marsh Tour

Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach & Sea (WEBS) summer community events are back in full swing! Join them this month for some summer fun. You can learn more about the events below on our website at netartsbaywebs.org/events. Oceanside Tidepool Discover Days: JULY 15 & JULY 16. What amazing...
NETARTS, OR
Eater

Inside the Menu at Canard’s New Oregon City Restaurant, Opening July 10

In the spring, star restaurateurs Gabriel Rucker and Andy Fortgang (Le Pigeon, Canard) announced plans to open a second Canard location in Oregon City, the team’s first foray into the suburbs. Originally planning on pursuing something fast-casual, Rucker and Fortgang didn’t necessarily intend to open a big, beautiful brasserie — but when they found the former Grano bakery space, they felt compelled to open a full-scale restaurant. “We want people to walk in to this beautiful bar, this warm hub of a restaurant,” Rucker told Eater in April.
OREGON CITY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Bears, Bears Everywhere – Neskowin Problem Bear Removed, Euthanized; Advice to Avoid Feeding, Remove all Food Sources

Nearly every area in Tillamook County has photos of marauding bears, wandering through neighborhoods, raiding bird feeders or “cleaning” barbecue grills, or simply wandering through a yard. From Manzanita to Neskowin – and throughout the coast, bears have been very active and causing problems this year. In Neskowin on July 2nd, ODFW trapped a 2 to 3 year old male bear and much discussion ensued on social media about it’s fate. So the Tillamook County Pioneer reached out to ODFW to find out it’s fate. According to ODFW, this bear was not relocated—it was euthanized. It was trapped because it had been seen repeatedly in daylight and breaking into structures, behaviors considered an indication of a human safety risk, along with getting into garbage cans.
NESKOWIN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tillamook County, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Tillamook, OR
County
Tillamook County, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Recycling Rates Increase over 37% in 2020

The results are in, and you knocked it out of the park!. It takes a while for local results to trickle upstream, where they are crosschecked with other data before resulting in statewide or national results, so it should come as no surprise that we are just now getting our finalized recycling results from 2020 – some eighteen months later. But that doesn’t mean we should not be proud of the results:
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

10 burger spots to check out in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dutch Bros Gut Punch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Shortages#Good Food#Cooking
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg named one of nation's best small towns for food

Newberg jumps seventh to fourth on USA Today's 10Best list for small town cuisine. Newberg is in the national news again — but this time for its delicious food. For the second year in a row, Newberg has made USA Today's 2022 10Best list for Best Small Town Food Scene, ranking in fourth place, a jump from seventh place in 2021.
NEWBERG, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Community Open Houses – Explore Reducing Risk of Natural Hazards with Tillamook County Emergency Management, Local Fire Districts

Are you concerned about natural hazards like flooding, wildfire or landslides? Tillamook County and local Fire Districts are working to develop mitigation strategies to reduce risk from the most critical natural hazards we face. Tillamook County is updating its “Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.” Communities are stronger when they recognize the risks of natural hazards and make efforts to reduce risk from their effects. What Natural Hazards concern you? Wind storms, floods, Winter storms, landslides, tsunamis, other concerns? We want to hear from you!
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

36 Hours in Oregon City

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Recipes
hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Big Float Is Bringing the Party to the Willamette River for One Last Hurrah

For the past decade, thousands of water-loving tubers would grab the most bizarre floatie they could find and shove off into to the Willamette River for The Big Float (TBF), pretty much a massive swim party that also serves as a fundraiser for the Human Access Project (HAP), a nonprofit that’s helped transform some of the beaches along the Willamette—like Poet’s Beach and Audrey McCall Beach—into the local hangout hubs we know and love.
PORTLAND, OR
momcollective.com

20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Vancouver man wins $54K from Publishers Clearing House

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was presented with $54,000 thanks to Publishers Clearing House. Les Schreiber told KATU that this reward is a long time coming. “I've been playing since 1971 or 72 somewhere around there and entered as many times a day, playing on my phone or the computer, playing the games or whatever,” said Schreiber. “It's always a challenge but the reward, you can’t beat the reward.”
VANCOUVER, WA
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy