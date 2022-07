CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new look in the works for Chicago's iconic Union Station, with plans for major renovations. City and state leaders are asking for an $850 million federal "mega" grant to be used for a variety of construction projects.The goal is to bring the station, first built in 1913, into the age of green technology, improve travel times for Metra and Amtrak passengers, and ease congestion. The plan to overhaul Union Station dates back at least to 2017, but city and state leaders have said they are confident the Biden administration will come through with funding for...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO