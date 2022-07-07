ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Schuylkill River Drowning Victim Remembered As 'Good Soul Gone Too Soon'

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wx15j_0gX4QKWL00
Samantha Henry Photo Credit: Samantha Henry (Facebook)

Samantha Henry, the 28-year-old woman who drowned in the Schuylkill River Monday, July 4, was being remembered by loved ones as a "good soul gone too soon."

A Phoenixville High School graduate, Henry was a theatre guild member in school and worked as a tax accountant, her Facebook profile shows.

"You were always kindhearted, wicked intelligent, stubborn, free-spirited, a portion of light that anyone could connect with and feel comfortable," said Steven M. Johnson, who is listed as Henry's brother on her page.

Henry's body was found and recovered by at least 11 rescue and dive teams around 3 p.m. near the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township, local police said.

Witnesses apparently told police that they saw someone jump from the railroad trestle into the river.

However, Henry's cause and manner of death were determined to be an accidental drowning, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office told WFMZ.

Henry was among a group of 30 people who went out on the river for an annual tubing adventure, according to a Facebook post by Derek Wieneke.

Wieneke said he is in shock.

"It's hard, we thought you had gotten out with other people, we noticed you missing, damn it, Sam," he wrote.

He's hoping that a missing GoPro containing her final moments can be recovered from the river as a way to honor and remember her.

Meanwhile, more tributes flooded social media.

"My sister and confidant, not a soul has existed as tender and open and true as yours," wrote Alexa Michelle.

"I have marveled at the intricacies of your mind and the depths of your empathy, and I have never known a love like the love I felt from you," she added.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at her mom's house, loved ones said.

Stephanie Knapke Crowell has asked guests to bring something meaningful that reminds them of Henry.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Sally Eaton
3d ago

Rest in Peace 🙏 May your Family and your Family of Friends find the Strength to go forward..Forward... For-ever in Memories.. God Bless All of You !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue. Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police. “I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said. Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother. “He would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Phoenixville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Upper Providence Township, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Berks County

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Dogs accused of attacking others now in shelter

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Gone Too Soon#Accident#Gopro
Daily Voice

1 Injured In Chester County Drive-By Shooting

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chester County Thursday, July 7, authorities said. The shooting happened on the 3500 Block of Lincoln Highway in Thorndale around 5:40 p.m., Caln Township police said. Police believe the shots were fired from a dark-colored Audi A5 or S5 coupe made...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One woman dead after fatal jet ski incident

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One woman is dead after an incident with a jet ski Thursday evening.   According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 19-year-old Lorena Lauer was jet-skiing at Camp Pocono Trails on Thursday just before 6:00 p.m., when she reportedly fell off the machine and became submerged under water. First responders performed […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Teen identified after drowning Monday at Mauch Chunk Lake

Officials have released the name of the teenager who drowned Monday at Mauch Chunk Lake in Carbon County. Jose Antonio Atenco Augustine, 17, was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale, after the incident around 4:30 p.m., according to Carbon County commissioners who discussed the situation at their meeting Thursday.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County coroner needs help identifying woman

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a woman from Reading. The coroner’s office says she has a tattoo of a rose and the name "Brandon" under it on her right forearm. She also had tattoos of paw prints on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating 7-Eleven Robbery in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, PA — The Norristown Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven located on East Johnson Highway in Norristown, Montgomery County. Authorities state that on July 2, 2022, a suspect forced entry into a store and stole the entire cash register. The suspect is described as a Black male or female wearing “Waimea” brand painted graffiti jeans and red and white Nike Air Jordan 6 sneakers. This individual then fled the scene in a 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Man Shot At NJ House Party

A 20-year-old New Jersey man was shot during a house party Friday, July 8, authorities said. The victim was one of the dozens of guests at a party somewhere near Arnold Avenue when authorities found him at Vermeule Park in North Plainfield suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body around 10:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE MEDEVAC REQUESTS

WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews search for missing boater at lake in Rush Twp.

RUSH TWP., Pa. - Water rescue crews search for a missing person in Schuylkill County. Rescuers were called to Lake Hauto in Rush Township around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Emergency dispatchers say they received reports of a person on a boat who went missing. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Ephrata man dies in Lancaster County crash

The coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 1:30 along Route 222 near West Main Street in West Earl Township. According to the coroner, 60-year-old Edwin Hayes of Ephrata died in the crash. Emergency dispatchers say 222 was shut down due to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Police identify victim in drive-by shooting in Caln Township

CALN—Police have identified the victim in the drive-by shooting in Caln Township on July 7 as Amir Flowers, 20, who lives in Thorndale. Police said Amir was shot six times while in the back of his driveway standing near a red van. As of Saturday morning, Amir is listed in stable condition.
THORNDALE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
310K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy