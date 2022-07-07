ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Weld by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Weld The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Weld County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Logan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Panorama Point, or 22 miles southwest of Kimball, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Westplains. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Douglas; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Arapahoe Park, or 17 miles southeast of Denver, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Parker around 545 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kimball A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kimball and southeastern Laramie Counties through 330 PM MDT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hereford, or 31 miles southwest of Kimball, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panorama Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KIMBALL COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Weld by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Weld A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WELD COUNTY At 307 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Panorama Point, or 29 miles southwest of Kimball, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grover and Pawnee Buttes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Julesburg, CO
County
Morgan County, CO
City
Limon, CO
City
Akron, CO
City
Fort Morgan, CO
County
Washington County, CO
State
Washington State
County
Lincoln County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Holyoke, CO
County
Logan County, CO
County
Phillips County, CO
County
Sedgwick County, CO
City
Sterling, CO
City
Sedgwick, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CHEYENNE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy