Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kimball A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kimball and southeastern Laramie Counties through 330 PM MDT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hereford, or 31 miles southwest of Kimball, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panorama Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

KIMBALL COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO