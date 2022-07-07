ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Stephens by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Please...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Northeastern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 900 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Downtown Greenville, or near Furman University, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Berea, Welcome, Travelers Rest, Paris Mountain State Park, Cherrydale Point, Furman University, and Dacusville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Severe storm uproots trees in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Numerous trees were uprooted Friday afternoon by a severe storm in Anderson County. At least two homes were damaged when they were hit by falling trees. A tree fell on a house and a vehicle in the area of Liberty Highway and Jim Smith...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Easley

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.) – According to the Easley Combined Utilities outage map, power has been restored to hundreds of their customers. The company said the outage is the result of tree limbs falling on power lines. EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley Combined Utilities said hundreds of their customers are experiencing a power outage Saturday afternoon. […]
EASLEY, SC
County
Stephens County, GA
City
Stephens, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Greenville, GA
County
Franklin County, GA
City
Franklin, GA
accesswdun.com

Motorcyclist injured after wreck on I-85 in Banks County

One person was injured Friday morning after a motorcycle accident on I-85 in Banks County. The accident happened at 8:54 a.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 153. The Georgia State Patrol said George S. Johnson, 74, was traveling north on I-85 in the left lane. A tractor-trailer driving in front of Johnson changed lanes into the right lane. A draft on the back side of the tractor-trailer pushed Johnson off the roadway during the lane change.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man killed by suspected lightning strike in Rabun County

A man was struck and killed in an apparent lightning strike in Rabun County over the holiday weekend, officials say. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, July, 2, at a residence on Black’s Creek Drive in Mountain City. According to Rabun County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT gears up for work on Highway 316

The Georgia DOT says work on Highway 316 in Gwinnett and Barrow counties will make for overnight lane closures. The work that begins this weekend will impact eastbound traffic between Cedars Road and Winder Highway and is expected to continue into October. From the Georgia Dept of Transportation... WHAT: Georgia...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
#West Wind#Thunderstorm#Franklin Stephens#Mph
nowhabersham.com

Dillard man killed in single-vehicle wreck

A 34-year-old Dillard man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Rabun County. The Georgia State Patrol says Tyler Lee Dillard was driving a Chevrolet Cruze west on Old Mud Creek Road near Winding Ridge Drive when he lost control of the car. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Ultralight aircraft crash in White County seriously injures one man

The name of an approximately 80-year-old man critically injured in Friday afternoon’s ultralight aircraft crash at Mountain Air Park south of Cleveland has not been released yet. The incident was reported at 1:07 p.m. at the private grass runway, located off Airport Road in a rural part of White...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Power restored in most of Spartanburg, Pickens, Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
PICKENS, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Kait 8

Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man likely died last weekend after lightning struck him. Representatives from emergency medical services in Rabun County report they received a call about a man possibly being struck by lightning on July 2 at about 3:35 p.m. WGCL reports...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Pilot critically injured in ultralight plane crash in White County

A pilot was critically injured Friday afternoon when the ultralight craft he was operating crashed south of Cleveland. First responders were dispatched at 1:07 PM to 107 Runway Circle at Mountain Air Park. “Witnesses stated that the aircraft took off and made a hard left bank and came down,” says...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Twelve Mile Recreation Area Has One of the Nicest Beaches in the Upstate

Have you visited Twelve Mile Recreation Area, a Clemson City Park on Lake Hartwell? Grab the swimsuits and those inflatable tubes because local mom Liene brought her kids for swimming and found a park full of family-friendly amenities that make it a great spot to spend a summer day. Here’s why you should visit and what to expect!
CLEMSON, SC
nowhabersham.com

Suspected serial burglar charged in Rabun County

A Jackson County man charged with burglary in Rabun County is suspected of committing a string of burglaries in other communities. Benjamin Reed Heaslip, 36, was taken into custody on July 1 after law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence in his home county. Rabun County investigators identified Heaslip as the primary suspect in burglaries at the Rabun County Golf Club, Kingwood Country Club, and Wildcat Grill.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Granite official says Georgia Guidestones destruction will not negatively affect industry

Wednesday’s bombing and destruction of the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County has focused attention to an area that is largely dependent on the granite industry. Chris Kubas, executive vice president of the Elberton Granite Association, said the organization’s 150 members provide monuments, cemetery markers, countertops, and more on a daily basis to a broad spectrum of customers.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Person leaving explosives at Georgia Guidestones caught on camera

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of a person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones as the investigation continues into the explosion. GBI said agents are actively working to identify the person in the video, which was recorded on Wednesday morning...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA

