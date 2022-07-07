Severe Weather Statement issued for Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Ronda, or near Buck Shoals, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half-inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Harmony, Love Valley, Turnersburg, Olin, Union Grove, Cool Springs and Scotts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO