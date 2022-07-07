Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Douglas; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Arapahoe Park, or 17 miles southeast of Denver, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Parker around 545 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO