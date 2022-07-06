Republicans scope out 2024 presidential prospects in Iowa midterm campaigns
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton greets veterans attending a campaign event for Iowa Republican congressional candidate Zach Nunn on July 6, 2022, in West Des Moines. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton spent his Wednesday afternoon at Jethro’s BBQ ‘n Bacon Bacon in West Des Moines....
National Democrats still question whether proposed Iowa Democratic caucus changes bring enough participation and diversity to the process. (File photo by Linh Ta/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa caucuses will look very different in 2024 under a proposal submitted by Iowa Democrats, but some national party members still question whether the...
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the Iowa Supreme Court just says no to Gov. Kim Reynolds, and some interesting numbers regarding Iowa’s registered voters and in a new U.S. Senate poll in Iowa. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton stopped in West Des Moines Wednesday, campaigning for Republican Zach Nunn. It's Cotton's 8th trip to Iowa since 2019. "I've been here in Iowa several times in the past," Cotton told KCCI. "I'm sure I'll be back several more times because Iowa's the center of the political universe."
Republicans increased their party registration by 25,000 voters between June and July. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa’s Republican Party grew in ranks by almost 25,000 voters between June and July, new voting registration data shows. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office reported that more than 681,871 Iowans...
Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
A NEW REPORT ON SO-CALLED GREEN JOBS WHICH DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY BENEFIT THE ENVIRONMENT SAYS IOWA IS IN AN IDEAL POSITION TO SUCCEED AND GROW IN THE GREEN ECONOMY. PAULA DIPERNA, A CONSULTANT FOR WORKINGNATION, SAYS 13-THOUSAND IOWANS NOW WORK IN THE GREEN ECONOMY AND ANOTHER 600-THOUSAND IOWANS COULD BE RESKILLED TO JOIN IT.
Starting July 16, Iowans needing help for mental health will have a new number to dial – 988. The idea is that Iowans will have an easy number to remember when they need immediate mental health support – that will divert them away from law enforcement. The new...
(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart will run for Iowa governor against Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear. (Photo courtesy of Stewart’s campaign) If elected Iowa governor, libertarian candidate Rick Stewart says he plans to resolve gun violence and the mental health crisis by legalizing psychedelic therapy. To...
Iowa might not have the Continental Divide, the mountainous line that determines whether the rivers of the nation run toward the Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. But we have our own M and M Divide, marking the line for Iowa watersheds toward the Missouri River on the west or the Mississippi on the east.
Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse talk about watering your plants. Next week marks 10 years since two Evansdale girls were abducted. Next week marks a somber anniversary in the Cedar Valley. Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa. Updated: 3 hours ago. Boone, Iowa will soon be the home to...
Each month, on the sixth, we will publish a story to remind Iowans that every Republican member of the congressional delegation from Iowa voted to certify Joe Biden’s victory and refused to object to any of the results of the 2020 presidential election. Iowa is one of just two...
If you have been following us for the last few months, you have probably read about Gevo Inc in Northwest Iowa. Gevo has been working on a project here in Iowa that would take cattle manure and create power for cars in California. But in 2022, they have been in...
As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Iowa in 2022. Description: Adds a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.
Hydrangeas are one of the most popular summerblooming shrubs in the home landscape. Their large flower clusters not only look great in the garden, but also make excellent cut and dried flowers. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists answer common questions about growing hydrangeas in your landscape.
Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 pandemic remained steady in Iowa over the past week with virtually no change in new reported cases. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 3,980 new COVID cases over the past week, which...
When you think of great BBQ food several Midwest cities come to mind. Kansas City and St. Louis just to name a couple. But according to the latest list of the 'Best BBQ Cities in the U.S.', you better throw an Iowa city on that list too!. Only one Iowa...
About half of Iowa's waterways are considered impaired, according to a February report on water quality issued by the Iowa Department of Natural resources. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Iowa water quality experts and the hosts of the podcast We All Want Clean Water about what 'impaired' really means when it comes to water and what Iowans can do about it.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s new elder abuse law went into effect on Friday. Those who pushed for its passage hope victims are aware of the added protections and will speak up about their situation, and supporters said the law covers a lot of gaps in state statute dealing with elder abuse.
The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected Governor Kim Reynolds' request that it quickly green-light any and all abortion restrictions the state might enact. The action means that it could be years before the high court determines whether the state constitution guarantees any level of bodily autonomy for pregnant Iowans. GOVERNOR'S...
