Iowa State

Republicans scope out 2024 presidential prospects in Iowa midterm campaigns

By News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Tom Cotton greets veterans attending a campaign event for Iowa Republican congressional candidate Zach Nunn on July 6, 2022, in West Des Moines. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton spent his Wednesday afternoon at Jethro’s BBQ ‘n Bacon Bacon in West Des Moines....

Will Democratic caucus changes be enough for Iowa to remain first?

National Democrats still question whether proposed Iowa Democratic caucus changes bring enough participation and diversity to the process. (File photo by Linh Ta/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa caucuses will look very different in 2024 under a proposal submitted by Iowa Democrats, but some national party members still question whether the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Republicans maintain voter registration lead following primary

Republicans increased their party registration by 25,000 voters between June and July. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa’s Republican Party grew in ranks by almost 25,000 voters between June and July, new voting registration data shows. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office reported that more than 681,871 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Hundreds of Iowa nursing home complaints go uninvestigated for months

Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
IOWA STATE
GREEN JOBS ARE GROWING IN IOWA

A NEW REPORT ON SO-CALLED GREEN JOBS WHICH DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY BENEFIT THE ENVIRONMENT SAYS IOWA IS IN AN IDEAL POSITION TO SUCCEED AND GROW IN THE GREEN ECONOMY. PAULA DIPERNA, A CONSULTANT FOR WORKINGNATION, SAYS 13-THOUSAND IOWANS NOW WORK IN THE GREEN ECONOMY AND ANOTHER 600-THOUSAND IOWANS COULD BE RESKILLED TO JOIN IT.
IOWA STATE
Airports in five Iowa Cities Splitting $27M in Federal Grants

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
Libertarian Rick Stewart campaigns for Iowa governor on ending the war on drugs

Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart will run for Iowa governor against Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear. (Photo courtesy of Stewart’s campaign) If elected Iowa governor, libertarian candidate Rick Stewart says he plans to resolve gun violence and the mental health crisis by legalizing psychedelic therapy. To...
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s M and M Divide

Iowa might not have the Continental Divide, the mountainous line that determines whether the rivers of the nation run toward the Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. But we have our own M and M Divide, marking the line for Iowa watersheds toward the Missouri River on the west or the Mississippi on the east.
IOWA STATE
Unemployment cuts in Iowa may hurt construction workers

Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse talk about watering your plants. Next week marks 10 years since two Evansdale girls were abducted. Next week marks a somber anniversary in the Cedar Valley. Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa. Updated: 3 hours ago. Boone, Iowa will soon be the home to...
EVANSDALE, IA
2022 Election Expert

Iowa to vote on 1 ballot measure in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Iowa in 2022. Description: Adds a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.
Yard and Garden: Growing hydrangeas in Iowa

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular summerblooming shrubs in the home landscape. Their large flower clusters not only look great in the garden, but also make excellent cut and dried flowers. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists answer common questions about growing hydrangeas in your landscape.
IOWA STATE
Covid hospitalizations up in Iowa, cases remain steady

Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 pandemic remained steady in Iowa over the past week with virtually no change in new reported cases. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 3,980 new COVID cases over the past week, which...
DES MOINES, IA
Exploring Iowa's impaired waterways

About half of Iowa's waterways are considered impaired, according to a February report on water quality issued by the Iowa Department of Natural resources. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Iowa water quality experts and the hosts of the podcast We All Want Clean Water about what 'impaired' really means when it comes to water and what Iowans can do about it.
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s new elder abuse law takes effect

DES MOINES — Iowa’s new elder abuse law went into effect on Friday. Those who pushed for its passage hope victims are aware of the added protections and will speak up about their situation, and supporters said the law covers a lot of gaps in state statute dealing with elder abuse.
One worst-case scenario for abortion rights in Iowa averted

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected Governor Kim Reynolds' request that it quickly green-light any and all abortion restrictions the state might enact. The action means that it could be years before the high court determines whether the state constitution guarantees any level of bodily autonomy for pregnant Iowans. GOVERNOR'S...

