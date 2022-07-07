ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiancé’: What Does Colt Johnson’s Wife, Vanessa Guerra Do for Work?

On 90 Day Diaries Season 4, Colt Johnson just announced that he’s getting back into software development after being laid off from his job. What does his wife, Vanessa Guerra do for work? Here’s what we know about Vanessa’s job.

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ journey

90 Day Fiancé fans were first introduced to Colt in season 6 when Colt married his first wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima . In seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Colt began dating Jess Caroline, which ended dramatically due to Colt’s cheating on her with Vanessa throughout the entire relationship.

In season one of The Single Life , Colt swooned Vanessa. They quickly went from being friends with benefits to being engaged. In the finale, Colt shocked his mother, Debbie Johnson, and his cast members when he blurted out that he and Vanessa were married. The pair had eloped to Reno just as Colt’s father and mother had.

After their elopement, Vanessa moved in with Colt and his mother. During the tell-all for The Single Life Season 2, Colt and Vanessa joined the stage with Debbie Johson. Colt revealed that his wife Vanessa separated from him because his overly-involved mother meddled in his marriage. It’s been ten months since they married, and now Colt is ready to move out of his mom’s house and into a home with Vanessa.

What does Vanessa Guerra do for work?

On the July 4 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Vanessa and Colt gave fans an update on their life together. 32-year-old Vanessa revealed her new job as a dog trainer. She said, “My new job is training diabetic alert dogs.”

In the clip, she’s training a dog named Moxie. She says, “She still has a long way to go, but she’s learning the basics. And later on, she’ll be able to save a life.”

Colt joked with Vanessa, “You deal with me like you deal with the dog.” She said, “Yeah, pretty much.” He says, “Even starts giving me commands like the dog.” She quips, “Sometimes you need it!”

Colt’s plans to get back into software development

So what is Colt doing for work? According to the 90 Day Diaries episode, Colt is getting back into what he was doing pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — software development. He was laid off from a job developing software for slot machine games in 2020.

Colt’s goal is to find a job that suits him better in the same industry. He said, “I’m trying to expand my horizons and seeing what else is out there as a lone software developer in this crazy, crazy world.”

He’s willing to move anywhere to find the right job, which means leaving his mother in Las Vegas . Cold told his friends, “It can be Washington, Montana, Alabama, Florida.” Of course, Vanessa admits that leaving their friends and family behind in Las Vegas would prove to be “tough” on them. However, she said, “Even though it’d be sad to leave Las Vegas, I’m ready to follow him.”

It will be interesting to see what’s next in Colt and Vanessa’s new chapter. Fans can continue watching their journey on 90 Day Diaries .

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries air Mondays on TLC and discovery+.

